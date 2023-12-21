{Watch Video} Ronaldo Valdez Actual Video: Grab Full Information On Death Clip, Footage, Children

The Ronaldo Valdez Actual Video details about Ronaldo Valdez Death Video, Ronaldo Valdez Actual Footage, Children and Ronaldo Valdez Video Gun.

Are you aware of the 3 QC Cops involvement in Ronaldo Valdez leaked video? Do you know what happened in the viral video? If not, you have just visited the right article to get the information you have been searching for. The Ronaldo Valdez video has been buzzing throughout Philippines and the United States.

Today in this article, we will detail about Ronaldo Valdez Actual Video. Read the article below.

The Ronaldo Valdez Actual Video viral on online platforms:

As per sources, the Quezon City Police District sacks three cops from their post after their alleged involvement in the leaked video of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez. The viral Ronaldo Valdez Death Video has been the most discussed topic throughout the online platforms. It was reported that the veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez passed away on Sunday. After which a video relating to Ronaldo Valdez went surfacing on online platforms.

The video relating to the veteran actor reveals the body of Ronaldo Valdez after his demise. The leaked video of Ronaldo Valdez soon generated widespread attention on online platforms. As per sources, after investigations it was known that three officers from Quezon City Police District were responsible for leaking the Ronaldo Valdez Actual Footage on social platforms. Soon the Police District sacked the three QC cops. The news about the three QC district police officers alleged involvement in the leaked video has become viral on online platforms.

The Ronaldo Valdez Death Video trends on internet:

Ronaldo Valdez, the veteran actor recently passed away on Sunday. After his demise, he has been in lime light following his leaked video trending on internet. The viral video did give rise to a lot of debate among the social media audience. Following the viral leaked Ronaldo Valdez Video Gun, the three Quezon City Police officers were sacked from their post. Ever since the officers were sacked, this news has been buzzing throughout the online platforms.

Reports reveals that the leaked video featured the dead body of the veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez. After proper investigations it was revealed that three Quezon City Police officers were responsible for leaking the Ronaldo Valdez Actual Footage on internet. Following this on Wednesday the three officers were sacked from the department. The officers who were sacked were identified to be Police Station 11 Commander, Olt. Col. Reynaldo Parlade and Senior Master Sgt, Wilfredo Canilao and Cpl. Romel Rosales. The leaked video did gave rise to a lot of controversies. The leaked video of Ronaldo Valdez trends on internet.

It was known that three Civilians posted the video and images on their Facebook account. The Ronaldo Valdez Video Gun got leaked after the member of PS 11 uploaded the video in their Viber group. At the same time, the Quezon City Police district requested the Anti cyber crime group to remove the video from the social platforms and asked social media audience not to share the leaked video on online platforms.

Details about Ronaldo Valdez Children:

Ronaldo James Dulaca Gibbs, the veteran actor was born on 27th November 1947 in Sampaloc, Manila, Philippines. He was popularly known as Ronaldo Valdez. He was professionally a Filipino actor and TV personality. His last work in Tv includes KathNiel-starred 2 Good 2 Be True. In the film, he played the role of Lolo sir. His spouse’s name is Maria Fe Ilagan Gibbs. While people wanted to learn about Ronaldo Valdez Children. He has two children including Janno and Melissa Gibbs. They both are actors by profession. On Sunday 17th December 2023 in Quezon City, Philippines he passed away. He was 76 years old. His net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

In recent times, he has been trending on online platforms after his leaked video surfaces on internet. The leaked video revealed the body of Ronaldo Valdez after his demise. The video was first leaked on Viber group. Thereafter, it went trending throughout the social platforms. After proper investigations it was known that three cops of the Quezon City Police district were responsible for the leaked video. On Wednesday, the three cops were sacked from the department. Furthermore, the Quezon City Police district also requested people not to share the leaked video on social platforms.

Summing Up:

The Ronaldo Valdez Actual Video has become viral on online platforms. To know more details about Ronaldo Valdez leaked video, click on this link.

