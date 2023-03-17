Rugged tablets are designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions and rough handling, making them ideal for use in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and field services. In 2023, there are several rugged tablets on the market that offer impressive features and durability. Here are the five best rugged tablets of 2023.

MUNBYN IRT05 Rugged Tablet

The MUNBYN IRT05 is a fully rugged tablet that offers exceptional durability and performance. It features a detachable keyboard and a 10.1-inch display with Corning Gorilla glove touch technology , making it easy to read documents and blueprints. The Munbyn rugged tablet is drop-resistant from a height of up to six feet and is IP65-certified for dust and water resistance. It also features a long battery life of up to 10 hours.

Getac F110

The Getac F110 is a rugged tablet that is designed for use in extreme conditions. It features a 11.6-inch display with LumiBond 2.0 technology, which provides excellent visibility in bright sunlight. The tablet is drop-resistant from a height of up to six feet and is IP65-certified for dust and water resistance. It also features a long battery life of up to 12 hours.

Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme Tablet

The Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme Tablet is a fully rugged tablet that is designed for use in harsh environments. It features a 11.6-inch display with glove touch technology, which allows you to use the tablet even while wearing gloves. The tablet is drop-resistant from a height of up to six feet and is IP65-certified for dust and water resistance. It also features a long battery life of up to 10 hours.

Zebra XSLATE R12

The Zebra XSLATE R12 is a rugged tablet that offers impressive durability and performance. It features a 12.5-inch display with anti-smudge and anti-reflective technology, making it easy to use in bright sunlight and dusty environments. The tablet is drop-resistant from a height of up to five feet and is IP65-certified for dust and water resistance. It also features a long battery life of up to 9 hours.

HP Elite x2 G4

The HP Elite x2 G4 is a versatile and durable 2-in-1 tablet that is designed for use in demanding environments. It features a 13-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, making it resistant to scratches and drops. The tablet is drop-resistant from a height of up to four feet and is IP65-certified for dust and water resistance. It also features a long battery life of up to 10 hours.

Buyer’s guide for best rugged tablets of 2023

If you’re looking for a rugged tablet that can withstand harsh environmental conditions and rough handling, there are several factors to consider when choosing the best option for your needs. Here is a buyer’s guide for the best rugged tablet of 2023:

Durability: The most important factor to consider when purchasing a rugged tablet is its durability. Look for tablets that have been drop-tested from at least four to six feet and are certified for dust and water resistance (such as IP65 or higher). Consider the materials used in the construction of the tablet, including the screen, body, and ports.

Display: The display is another important factor to consider when purchasing a rugged tablet. Look for tablets with high-resolution screens that are easy to read in bright sunlight and have anti-smudge and anti-reflective technology . If you need to use the tablet while wearing gloves, look for models that have glove touch technology.

Battery Life: A long battery life is crucial for users who work in the field for long periods without access to power sources. Look for tablets with a battery life of at least 8-10 hours, preferably with a removable battery option.

Processing Power: Consider the processing power of the tablet, which determines its ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Look for tablets with at least an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and sufficient storage space for your needs.

Size and Weight: Consider the size and weight of the tablet, which can affect its portability and ease of use. Look for tablets that are lightweight and compact, but not too small to be comfortable to use.

Accessories and Features: Look for additional features and accessories that can enhance the usability of the tablet. Examples include detachable keyboards, stylus pens, and vehicle mounting kits.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when choosing the best rugged tablet for your needs. Don’t forget to read reviews and compare prices to ensure that you get the best value for your money.

Conclusion

All of these rugged tablets offer impressive durability and performance, making them ideal for use in industries that require tough and reliable devices. They all feature drop resistance, dust and water resistance, and long battery life, which are essential for use in demanding environments. Choosing the right rugged tablet for your needs depends on the specific requirements of your industry and the tasks that you need to perform. Consider the size and weight of the tablet, the display technology, and the processing power when making your choice.