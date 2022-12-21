6 Tips for Running Your Video Ads on TikTok

TikTok is the world’s most popular video platform, with over 450 million users. It’s also the fastest growing social media platform in the world and has become a major part of the entertainment industry. The platform offers short videos on topics such as fashion, food, lifestyle, and more — all of which can be viewed for free to all users.

The platform provides opportunities for brands to reach new audiences and build brand awareness through creative content that is shared across the social network.

TikTok is also a great place to advertise your business because it offers real-time targeting options and allows you to target specific demographics like age, gender and location.But how do you know which videos are worth your time? There are six main factors you can use to determine if personalized TikTok Ads campaign is right for your brand:

The size of the audience will tell you how engaged they are with your brand’s product or service. If they’re watching more videos than average, this means there’s a good chance they’ll click on your ads and engage with them.

The engagement rate is measured by how many people watch each video ad you show them. It’s also important because it shows how interested they are in what you have to say. If people don’t watch your video ads very often, then it could mean that they don’t care about what you have to offer.

Relevancy refers to whether or not the content in your video ad aligns with the audience who watches it.

Always Shoot on Your Mobile Phone

It may seem like a no-brainer, but shooting on your phone will result in a better video experience for TikTok users. The app is designed to be fast and responsive, so you should shoot on the same device or a device with the same capabilities as your mobile phone.

Use Your Camcorder or DSLR Camera With a Tripod

When shooting videos for TikTok, it’s important to use a tripod so that your footage is steady and doesn’t look shaky (which can make it harder to watch). When using a camcorder or DSLR camera without a tripod, try holding it steady by placing one finger on top of the lens and another on top of the camera body. Also, make sure that your video is at least 1080p HD resolution (the higher the resolution, the better).If you want to get good at video editing on TikTok, then practice makes perfect! Try editing videos using different effects and filters before uploading them to get used to how they feel on TikTok’s platform.

Create great content for your audience

Your ad should be about something relevant to your brand or product — not just a quick sales pitch or straight-up commercial. It should also be interesting enough that people will want to watch more than once, which means you need to create something that people will want to share.

Use relevant keywords

You can use keywords in your video title, description and tags to help search engines determine what people are searching for when they search for similar products or services (for example: “tiktok” + “lifestyle”). This will help ensure that your ad appears when someone searches for these terms — which is really important if you want them to see it!

Use pre-rolls to drive engagement

Pre-rolls are small videos that play before your main display ad or video ad. They can be used to support your main ad, build brand awareness or get people to tap on the link in your ad. The best way to use them is by using them within your main ad or video ad. If you’re not sure how to do this, check out our tutorial on how to insert a pre-roll into a TikTok post!