Rutas Del Conflicto Telegram: Check Rutas Del Conflicto TWITTER Trending Details Here Now!

source: dodbuzz.com

What is Rutas Del Conflicto?

Rutas Del Conflicto stands for Routes of Conflict. It is an online platform where people can convey their tragic conflict stories and sufferings to the public. Oscar Parra is the current spokesperson and Coordinator for Routes of Conflict. It started in 2013 as a University project by the students.

The Rutas Del Conflicto TWITTER is a data collection from the massacres since 1982. This platform does not only contain data but also the actual testimonies of the conflicts, which verifies the official database information. Check out the attached external links for further guidance.

What is the vision and mission of Rutas Del Conflicto?

This digital media platform mainly gathers information about Colombia’s armed conflicts. This media outlet explores the data of journalism by investigating the conflict’s magnitude and stresses the point of how to make the information more accessible and make it more understandable.

What is the journey of the growth of Rutas de Conflicto Telegram?

Over the years, Rutas has recorded over 700 massacres in Colombia since 1982. They keep their database, including testimonies, pictures, reports, virtual tours, maps, podcasts, etc. They collaborate with other media through projects to cover certain massacres.

Final Summary

In the end, the goal of Rutas Del Conflicto is to give the most realistic view of the history of the war. It has in-depth evidence and the voice of the survivors to make the audience understand the pain and suffering of the conflicts.

Rutas Del Conflicto Telegram: FAQs

Q1. What is the significance of Rutas Del Conflicto?

It is a platform that covers the conflicts from the massacres since 1982.

Q2. When was the Rutas Del Conflicto founded?

A group of college students founded this platform in 2013 as a project by the University.

Q3. How did the project begin?

The project started with the editorial and financial support of the VerdadAbierta portal and the National Center for History Memory.

Q4. What are Oscar Parra’s thoughts on Rutas Del Conflicto’s journey?

Oscar stated that this platform had become much more developed in the past ten years Rutas Del Conflicto Telegram have much better ideas and resources to help the preceptors and develop new relationships.

