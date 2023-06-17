Safet Gjici Com: Check More Details About Safet’s Skandal, And Content Of Video

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Safet Gjici Com to know its content and availability. Also, learn about the consequence of the incident.

Safet had come up in life and was a famous public figure who also took part in Albania elections. In 2019 Safet was appointed as the mayor of Kukës municipality. But, due to his recent scandal, he announced stepping down from the post.

The consequences are severe as he lost people’s trust due to his recent video getting viral. Do you know what the Safet Gjici Com scandal is about? Let’s check.

About Safet:

Safet holds multiple positions as the CEO of Kevin Construction and EuroGjici Security. He had participated in the municipal elections of Kamëz in 2015 as a Socialist Party candidate. But, lost the election to Xhelal Mziu, a Democratic Party candidate.

After winning the people’s confidence, he participated in the municipal elections of Kukës and was elected mayor in 2019. Safet is also the president of the Albanian Superliga football club FK Kukësi

About Safet’s Skandal:

Things were going on fine until a video of Safet, dated 6th/June/2023 at 4:00 PM, was featured online. The video was about a grownup racket! The footage was stolen from his office’s security camera records. The video gives the impression that someone recorded the video from a PC monitor.

The video was about 00:02:02 minutes long and was 5.68 MB in size for an SD video. The video was captured on a security camera in his office room. The first 42 seconds of the video showed Safet performing physical acts by holding the head of the lady and forcing her.

Content of the Video:

After 42 seconds, the woman resisted and went away. For the next 23 seconds, Safet groomed himself. Surprisingly, the lady returned, and for the next 56 seconds, Safet cuddled the lady and forced her again. Safet continued the act, but the video recording ended abruptly.

On Reddit, there were seven posts discussing Safet’s act. The oldest Reddit post was created on 10th/June/2023. However, out of seven posts, the Reddit admin removed three video posts. Two posts did not feature any images or videos but only blogs. One post had links to unauthentic news websites, and one Reddit video post was marked as Not Safe For Work (NSFW).

Safet Family:

Safet was born on 30th/April/1972. He is 51-years, 1-month, and 18-days old. Safet has two brothers. One of his brothers and brother’s son died in a car accident in 2022. His second brother, Lavdrim Gjici, is alive and in good health. However, Safet kept his personal life a secret.

Safet was present on Facebook and Instagram. But, since the video was featured online, his Facebook and Instagram pages were inactivated. It was determined from various sources that he rarely shared posts related to his Familja on social media. Safet has four kids, whose identity is kept private.

Conclusion:

Safet posted a public apology on social media, requesting people to forgive him for the ugly act. Safet did not had any excuse and felt he was no longer the right person to serve in office. He thanked people for their lifelong support. Struktura e Posaçme Anti-Korrupsion(SPAK) has started investigations, and Safet may face up to 3-years of imprisonment.

Were facts about Safet’s scandal informative? Please comment on this article about Safet.

Safet Gjici Com – FAQ

Q1. Is Safet’s grownup video publically accessible and importable?

Yes

Q2. On how many grownup websites is Safet’s video available?

It is available on 20+ grownup websites.

Q3. Is it safe to access Safet’s video?

No, as it is hosted on unauthentic grownup websites.

