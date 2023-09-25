Salmen High School Football Video Leaked On Telegram: Is It Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Youtube, Twitter

Get details on Salmen High School Football Video Leaked on Telegram, Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter.

Do you know about the St. Tammany Parish school incident? Have you watched the bully video? Salmen High School Football Video Leaked on Telegram has created a ruckus in the United States and other parts of the world. The viral video shows a football team player being bullied by several teammates. Let’s dig the further details about this matter.

Salmen High School Football Video Leaked on Telegram

A video was spreading all over the internet that has caused concern among the young students in school. The video of the incident also went viral on platforms like Reddit. The incident happened in St. Tammany Parish public school in which a football team player bullied a smaller player in a locker room. The Salmen football team of the school pinned a junior player to the wall as per the Tiktok viral video.

Furthermore, they passed the victim to each other. The grandmother of the victim revealed in the interview that the Instagram viral Video was sent by an upperclassman.

Where to find viral Youtube Salmen football videos?

The viral video of the Salmen football team shows a player being bullied by a team member. The grandmother of the victim stated that the team told the victim that if he didn’t cooperate with them then he would not get an opportunity to play in the field. The viral Telegram video of Salmen is hardly available on any platform as it was taken down due to the hurtful content.

The video was initially posted on platforms like Twitter but now it is removed from all the platforms. The video shows disturbing content as the victim is bullied by the group.

Family of Salmen High School Video victim

The family of the victims was interviewed. The grandmother of the victim had revealed several details about the incidents. As per the online sources, a family member told the reporters that the coach of the team was least concerned about the matter. The Reddit viral video was also sent by the victim to his grandmother when he told her that he was scared to go to the practice.

In Telegram the link of the viral video is uploaded on a channel but we can not assure if the link works or not. The victim’s grandmother further revealed that they showed the threatening text messages to the coach but he said he didn’t find anything wrong. The public on Tiktok and other platforms are furious about the incident that happened with the child.

WWLTV obtained the video circulating throughout Salmen High School. The video shows several members of the football team pinning a smaller player to a wall.https://t.co/ZQAqEYW7k2 — jay mar will (@bigplay77) September 21, 2023

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post here on Salmen High School, the incident that happened in the St. Tammany Parish public school is being investigated by the police. The child who was bullied had quit the team as per online reports. The Instagram video of the bully was taken down from the internet after authorities got to know about it. The Slidell police were also involved in the matter. You can visit this link for more details on the Salmen football video.

What are your thoughts on the Salmen Football Twitter video? Let us know your views in the comment box.

Disclaimer: The video of the Salmen team bullying the player is not available on social media anymore. However, you can read the full details in this post.

