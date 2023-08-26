Samantha Lorraine Age: Explore Her Full Wikipedia Details Along With Parents

The article explains Samantha Lorraine and her latest release on Netflix. People can get more information on Samantha by reading Samantha Lorraine Age.

Who is Samantha Lorraine?

Samantha was born in Florida in the United States. Her parents’ details were not known on the social media platforms. At a young age, Samantha started her career as an actress. Samantha is a famous actress on television. She is also a social media influencer. Samantha was a bright student in her schooling and very talented in sports. She balanced her career and her profession in a balanced way. Samantha Lorraine Instagram link is provided below in the article.

What are the names of the films Samantha acted in?

She is best known for playing the role of Lydia Rodriguez Katz in the Netflix comedy film “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”. After appearing in 10 episodes of the family series “Kid Stew,” she gained recognition early in her career. Among her film credits is “The Kid Who Only Hit Homers”, directed by Carlos González in 2021. Her agents are Stellar Talent Agency and Venture Entertainment. Samantha Lorraine Age is 16 years.

About the Career of Samantha

Samantha is an accomplished actress. It is her first venture into the film industry. The TV show Kid Stu marked her acting debut in 2020. Among the most popular television shows was Kid Stew. The Walking Dead television adaptation in 2020 featured her in a significant role.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, the newest film from Netflix, will go down in history as an iconic film for teens in 2023. The Sandler family is in charge of it, and it talks freely but sincerely about the onset of adolescence and the startling discoveries that enlighten your connections and relationships. The series premiered on Netflix and received positive reviews from the audience.

Wikipedia

Name: Samantha Lorraine

Short Name: Sam

Date of Birth: May 11th, 2007

Age: 16 years

Birth Place: United States

Height of Samantha: 5’2”

Weight: 50 kg

Net Worth: $400k

Parents: Unknown

Marital Status: Single

Career: Actress

Samantha used to perform on stage dramas that involved her in the films. Samantha worked in various films as well as series. She used to perform in advertisements as well and promote brands. Samantha is single and mainly concentrates on her acting career and shines brightly. Samantha Lorraine Parents’ details were not mentioned on the online platforms.

The reviews on the series’ latest release were trending online regarding Samantha. She became very popular. People liked her acting and how she presented herself on the screen. Samantha is just 16 years old, shined as an actress and attracts through acting.

Conclusion

As per online research, Samantha is just 16 years old. Samantha played the role of Lydia in the film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and the series was available on Netflix from August 25th 2023. The series gained positive reviews with the best ratings. Know more details online.

