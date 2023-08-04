Scorpios Mykonos Google Reviews: Is Beach Club in Greece? Know Glamorous Details Now!

Before visiting the famous seafood restaurant of Greece, please go through the Scorpios Mykonos Google Reviews.

Do you love to eat seafood? There is a famous seafood restaurant called Scorpios Mykonos located in Greece. Recently, many tourists from the United States and Canada asked about the reviews of Scorpios Mykonos restaurant.

Before visiting a restaurant, it is good to check the reviews. So, if you are also interested in Scorpios Mykonos Google Reviews, read the article.

What are the Google reviews of Scorpios Mykonos restaurant?

According to Google ratings, Scorpios Mykonos restaurant gets 3.2 stars out of 5 stars. The rating is average. More than 6k people gave reviews for the Scorpios Mykonos restaurant. In the last month, most customers gave four stars to this seafood restaurant.

As the restaurant is located in the beautiful landscape of Greece, most customers got impressed by the scenic beauty of Scorpios Mykonos restaurant. Some recent Google reviews are positive. The maximum number of customers attached photos while giving reviews for this seafood restaurant. So, after watching those photos, you might understand why people are crazy about Scorpios Mykonos restaurant.

What did the customers say about the food of Scorpios Beach Club?

One month ago, while giving reviews, one customer mentioned that people should visit the beach club at least once. He also mentioned, that though the price of the food is high, the location can justify it. Penne Arrabbiata, Black Risotto, Grilled Calamari, Greek Salad, and Lobster Pasta are some great recommendations by the customers.

But almost everyone talked about the expensive food and drinks. One of the customers mentioned that Scorpios Beach Club serves a large portion of food. So, it is better to order less. You can also check our “Social Media Sites Links” section if you want more food details about the Scorpios Mykonos restaurant.

What type of place is the Scorpios Mykonos restaurant?

As the restaurant is situated near the sea beach, it gives an aesthetic vibe. You can enjoy the local cuisine of this restaurant with live music from DJs and various artists from all over the world. Not only the natives of Greece but also many tourists from all over the world visited the Scorpios Mykonos restaurant. The restaurant is perfect for a group party or a cozy candlelight dinner with your partner.

Details about the Scorpios Mykonos restaurant:

Service Hour- Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 1 am.

Contact Number- +30 2289 029250.

Official Website- https://www.scorpiosmykonos.com/

Location- Scorpios Mykonos, Paraga Beach, Mykonos 84600, Greece .

Website for Table Booking- reservation@scorpiosmykonos.com.

Website for Events- events@scorpiosmykonos.com.

Service Options- Dine-in and Takeaway.

Payment Methods- Credit cards.

Wrapping Up:

After checking the official Instagram page of Scorpios Mykonos, we discovered that everyone is talking badly about this Scorpios Beach Club. People even mentioned body shaming they faced while visiting the restaurant. So, now it is up to you whether you want to go to this seafood restaurant. Click here to watch the ambiance of Scorpios Mykonos.

Scorpios Mykonos Google Reviews– FAQ Section:

Q.1 Does Scorpios Mykonos receive only negative reviews?

Ans. No. Positive reviews are also available.

Q.2 Is this seafood restaurant expensive?

Ans. Yes.

Q.3 Who is the founder of Scorpios Mykonos?

Ans. Mario Hertel.

Q.4 When was the Scorpios Mykonos restaurant created?

Ans. In 2015.

Q.5 What is the official address of Scorpios Mykonos?

Ans. Scorpios Mykonos, Paraga Beach, Mykonos 84600, Greece.