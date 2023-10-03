{Update} Sebastian Majtczak LinkedIn: More On Waldemar Ojciec, List Gonczy, Rigello!

The article explains Sebastian Majtczak List Gonczy issue along with Sebastian Majtczak LinkedIn, Ojciec, and Rigello details.

Have you heard of people committing fatal accidents and escaping from the law? Then, have you seen the trending Sebastian Majtczak LinkedIn case, which is going viral Worldwide?

If not, then here in this article, we are going to discuss the fatal accident where three innocent people lost their lives to the culprit named “Sebastian”. Let us unfold the real happenings one by one.

Sebastian Majtczak LinkedIn

Sebastian Majtczak is a guy from Poland who is trending all over the country because of the arrest warrant against him. On September 16, 2023, he collided with his BMW with a Kia car, which led to the killing of three family members. Within a fraction of a second, he escaped from the scene and went into hiding. Now, the police officers are finding him. Since social media helps to find people, police officials are even tracking his LinkedIn profile. So, his LinkedIn profile is trending all over the internet.

The story behind Sebastian Majtczak List Gonczy

The term “list gonczy” means arrest warrant. The arrest warrant for Sebastian is going viral all over the Polish region. Because he drove his BMW car over a Kia family car, and that Kia car burst into flames due to the collision of the BMW car. And Sebastian was the one who drove the BMW car and ran away from the scene. The whole accident happened in the AI Motorway, Piotrków Trybunalski region. Thus, the Piotrków Trybunalski issued the Sebastian Majtczak List Gonczy on Sebastian.

This fatal accident led to the deaths of a family of three people. The people who lost their lives in the accident were Patryk, Martyna, and Oliwier. Where Patryk and Martyna are the parents of the 5-year-old Oliwier.

Even a 5-year-old kid lost his precious due to the careless driving of Sebastian Majtczak. As a result, the public is requesting that police take immediate action against Sebastian.

Read More: Izzy Zapata LinkedIn: What Is Love Is Blind Job? Check More On Insurance!

Who is Sebastian Waldemar Majtczak Ojciec?

Here, the term Ojciec refers to a father, so people are searching to know about his father as well. But there wasn’t any information about his father. In the arrest warrant, we can see his father’s details, but the police officials didn’t release the warrant to the public, so his father’s name is unknown as of now. And we did deep research on his LinkedIn account to find out his father, but he didn’t mention his father’s name there either.

Sebastian Majtczak Rigello details

Rigello is the company name, and Sebastian is related to the Rigello company by seeing his dressings and car models. We hope that Sebastian might be the CEO of the Rigello company.

Even rich people should obey the traffic rules and laws of the country. Still, Sebastian denied that basic virtues should be followed in one’s life and escaped to Europe after the arrest warrant for Sebastian Majtczak Rigello issued. According to the officials, Sebastian has been hiding in a European country for more than a week.

Also Read: [Unedited] Susanna Gibson LinkedIn: Why Her Husband Video Trending? Check Izle, Family and Wiki Details!

Social media link

Linkedin: (20) Sebastian Matczak | LinkedIn

Conclusion

In this article, we have discussed an accident that happened on the AI motorway road in the Piotrków Trybunalski region. The culprit, Sebastian Majtczak, has completely escaped from the scene, so the police officers are collecting even his Sebastian Waldemar Majtczak Ojciec details to locate him and arrest him. Till now, police officials have been searching for him. We hope justice will be served sooner.

Also watch the full video coverage about this accident here,

Also read this article, BMW driver Sebastian Majtczak escaped from Polish a few days ago.

Do you want to share your views on the issue? Comment on it.

Disclaimer: The information shared in the article is true, and it has been retrieved from legit sources only.

Reference Links: Sebastian Majtczak LinkedIn: Details On Waldemar Ojciec, List Gonczy, And Connection With Rigello