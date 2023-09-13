[Unedited] Seismic Waves Card Whatsapp: What Are Hoax Maroc Virus Types? Check Here!

The briefly explained write-up below has covered Seismic Waves Card Whatsapp news. We also explained people’s concerns and how to escape this scam.

Did you also receive a Seismic Waves Card? People on the internet Worldwide are curious about a card that they have received in the last few days. People are interested in getting informed about its related theories.

If you are having the same thoughts in your mind, then we have got you covered. Through this article, you will get to explore Seismic Waves Card Whatsapp.

Disclaimer- We are not promoting any content that could be harmful in any way. The content you will read in this article is purely for informational purposes, with the data available online.

What is the WhatsApp viral seismic waves card?

After the Morocco Earthquake incident, people are receiving some files on their WhatsApp numbers. These files are not from any authentic source or number. These files are named “Seismic waves card,” and people assume they will get videos and photos from the incident, but there are neither any photos nor videos.

Many people found it suspicious and contacted several news channels to look up this situation as it was related to the recent unfortunate event.

Is Virus Seismic Waves Card a scam?

After several researchers took a deep dive into this case and from the previous data, the result was out, and it was confirmed that the card was fake and a scam. There is no Seismic Waves Card, and it is circulated over WhatsApp to target people by targeting sensitive content, just like the Morocco Earthquake.

This scam has happened before someone has received such a card. Previously, people have received the same card with different disaster and event names.

Read More: Cheap Auto Insurance in VA: Know the Legal Limit Right Now & September 2023 Rates!

Can Seismic Waves Card Maroc Virus harm your phone?

People comment if the card can harm their phone and personal data. Several sources say that it is not dangerous, but there is a chance that it could play with your data, but there is no victim of this scam.

But for people’s safety, they are advised to take precautions and delete these files if they receive them on any application. Every year, several scams happen, and people should avoid them without downloading the files on their phones.

Internet users thought on Seismic Waves Card Hoax .

Some people are worried about their data safety and the ongoing scam. Some people are confident about this scam and state that these files can not hack any phones.

These files are the same as other WhatsApp circulated unauthentic information, which people spread to their families and other groups for safety. They comment these types of news have become regular, and people should only believe something they read through forwarded messages with authentic sources.

Steps to take against Seismic Waves Types cards

Internet users said these Seismic Waves Types cards are indeed fake files, and people should check the sender’s number, which can give them an idea of affected files.

Do not send the file to others, as there is a high risk of promoting scam messages.

Quickly delete the file without curiosity, as it can damage your data.

As WhatsApp does not promote any scam content. People can also report the message so that WhatsApp can take action against it.

Social Media Links

Reddit–

Conclusion

People are avoiding and deleting the file as there is always a chance of getting hacked. Netizens are advised not to download any compressed files.

Do you think these scams will ever stop? How do you like the detailed write-up comments down below?

Also Read: [Uncensored] Son Holding His Moms Head No Blur: Why Bahsid Mclean Photo Arabic Twitter Link is Trending? Check Picture Details!