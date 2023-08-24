{Full Watch} Senago Morto Ventilatore Video Leaked: Grab Details On Viral Video

This post on Senago Morto Ventilatore Video Leaked will discuss all the important information about the demise of Paolo Tamburini.

Do you know about the Senago incident? Have you heard about the leaked video of the incident? A recent incident from Italy has completely shocked the internet. This post on Senago Morto Ventilatore Video Leaked will explain all the crucial details about the viral video of the Senago incident. Hence, we recommend everyone to stay tuned till the end.

What happened in the Senago Morto incident?

Senago is a commune in Milan, Italy. Recently, an incident from Senago, Italy has startled the citizens. According to the reports, a 50 year old man named Paolo Tamburini died from a terrifying accident in his company. According to some Tiktok posts, Tamburini worked as an engineer at the Acovent headquarters in Senago. Reports have not revealed the clear reason for tne demise. However, some reports have revealed that Paolo Tamburini died when he was sucked into an enormous industrial fan.

How did Paolo Tamburini die?

Some Instagram sources have explained that the autopsy report of Paolo Tamburini is yet to be revealed by the investigators. Sources have revealed that Tamburini died at around 2:15pm when he was alone in the company for research purposes. Tamburini was supposed to test some fans of the company. However, while Paolo Tamburini was testing the fan, he got swooped away by the immense pressure of the fan. This was trending on YouTube. Sources have revealed that he got sucked into the fan due to the high pressure of the fan. No one in the company witnessed the incident as per the police reports.

What are the investigators saying about the incident?

After Paolo Tamburini’s death, the responsible authorities rushed to retain the evidences from the scene. According to some Telegram sources, the process to investigate and retain the body continued for many hours as the body was in a horrible condition. The firefighters in the scene completely separated the machinery in order to obtain the body. The investigators have opened up a manslaughter case on the incident. However, many investigations are still underway.

Was the Paolo Tamburini death video real?

When the news about Paolo Tamburini’s death released on the internet, many new rumors arised on the internet. One of the rumors were that a video was recorded at the time of Paolo Tamburini’s death which captured all the moments of Paolo Tamburini’s tragic death. This rumor was Viral On Reddit. However, during our research, we found that there is no such video of Paolo Tamburini anywhere on the internet. Also, no one even discussed about the video on the social media platforms. Hence, it can be concluded that the video was just a rumor on the internet.

Who was Paolo Tamburini?

Paolo Tamburini was a 50 year old man from Senago. He lived with his wife and children. Besides this, he worked for around 25 years old in the Acovent company. The Acovent company in Italy is renowned for making the best quality fans. Besides this, there are very few personal details about Paolo Tamburini’s personal life.

Final words

To conclude this post on Senago Morto Ventilatore Video Leaked, we pay our sincerest tributes to Paolo Tamburini and hope that he rests in peace. Please visit this link to learn more about Paolo Tamburini

