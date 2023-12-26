{Watch Video} Seo Won Jeong Instagram: Know The Tiktok Star Video And His Prison Life!

Read more on SEO Won Jeong Instagram, TikTok Details, and why his video is trending. Along with what made Won reach prison.

Do you guys know about the viral Korean star SEO Won Jeong? Have you heard of the recent legal case that made everyone doubt his character?

Won Jeong is a famous social media content creator who has acquired millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. He became a culprit recently, and SEO Won Jeong Instagram is getting more viral in countries like India, Indonesia, and the United States. What happened to him? Why is he facing legal charges? All other information is stated in this article.

Details on SEO Won Jeong Instagram

Won Jeong or Mama guy is a famous social media celebrity who has amassed nearly 60 million followers on all his social media accounts. He holds the 17th position in the global tik-tok position for acquiring the most followers. Recently, all his accounts have been trending, but not because of his posts for a leaked video regarding an intimate scene with an unknown young girl.

Hence, his Instagram account is also going viral because of SEO Won Jeong Video, so let us see details about his Instagram ID before knowing about the real issue. Won Jeong id name ox_zung or 원정맨. With the advent of leaked video, his Instagram followers list levelled up to 1.4 million followers. Till now, he has posted around 182 posts and followed 827 accounts.

SEO Won Jeong Video

On December 12, 2023, viral news spread all over Korea, and a young woman complained to police about the inappropriate behaviour of Won Jeong with that young lady. In addition to that, a leaked video went viral, and in that video, Won Jeong seemed to be misbehaving with that young lady when she was in an unconscious state.

SEO Won Jeong TikTok star, was arrested for this complaint. After the circulation of this news, Won Jeong is facing so many controversies, but the important thing is that in that video, the face of the guy was masked, and only the woman’s face is seen.

So Won Jeong used those chances to pretend it wasn’t him in the video. But by analysing the body features, the police officials found that Won Jeong was the culprit. However, the leaked video is currently unavailable online due to its vulgar content.

SEO Won Jeong Prison

As the young lady complained to the police officials with proper evidence, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station arrested him. And he said that Won may get prisoner’s life for seven years for molesting the young lady, and he recorded that as well.

Upon investigating him, Won Jeong admitted that the person present in the video was him, but he shared that the intercourse was a consensual one and the young lady was acting on it.

SEO Won Jeong Prison and his life sentence details are yet to be finalised because Won has appealed to the court by stating that the intercourse was consensual so that the court will hear the Won Jeong case on January 17,2024. So, on that day, we know the absolute truth and the complete jail sentence for SEO Won Jeong.

SEO Won Jeong TikTok

SEO Won Jeong is a TikTok star with 56 million followers. But since July, he hasn’t posted many videos. From then on, people started to feel something was wrong with them. And now we have the real reason behind it.

Social media links

Instagram: 원정맨 (@ox_zung) • Instagram photos and videos

Conclusion

Thereby, we have discussed the viral news that is running behind the SEO Won Jeong Instagram star. Till now, Won has been arrested for only two issues: molesting a young lady and recording those molestation scenes. And in the future, the court will give the final verdict on this case after a proper investigation.

Does Won Jeong seem to be the real culprit? Commend your views.

Disclaimer: The article talks about the leaked intimate video of a social media star.

