Shahzada Dawood Wikipedia: Who is Shahzada? When Was He Missed? Also Explore Full Details On His Net Worth, Wife, And Family

Who is Shahzada Dawood? He has become a hot topic on the internet Worldwide.

Who is Shahzada Dawood?

Shahzada is the Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation which makes fertilizers, food, and energy. He is 48 years of age and is a UK-based board member of the Prince’s Trust charity. He is married and has four children. He was married to Christine. He is very famous all around the world as he has been one of the most important parts of a very big company. He has shown his team-leading skills in a very promising manner. Shahzada has experience of various years which made him even more wise and competent compared to other people in the world.

Shahzada Dawood Missing

We feel very sad to break it out to you that Shahzada has gone missing which can be very disturbing and shocking to many people. This news has spread all over the world and people are astonished. He comes under one of the richest people in Pakistan. How did he go missing? Well, according to the internet Shahzada and his family had traveled from their home in London to Canada and this was the time when they went missing. We will read more about the incident in this article below.

How did they go missing? More information

Shahzada and four other passengers were aboard a submersible vessel that went missing while attempting to reach the Titanic. He was along with his one Family member who was his son. Shahzada and his son who is 19 years old and named Suleman were aboard the Titan submersible which is running out of oxygen as per the latest information. This submersible went missing on June 18, 2023, in search of the Titanic, and this is when people aboard went missing, and Shahzada and his son were one of these people. The submersible lost all the connection all of a sudden.

Shahzada’s Wife and more

Shahzada and his wife Christine have a beautiful family of four. The couple has been together for various years. One of their child Suleman is missing along with his father which has created a lot of chaos in their family. The whole family is very worried about both of them. Shahzada’s wife and his parents have expressed gratitude to all of those who have given well wishes to their families. The Titanic sub-search has not been very beneficial for them it has turned out to be the biggest nightmare for them.

Christine, Shahzada, and their children

As per the latest information the family had spent a month in Canada before this incident occurred. Christine and Shahzada were born and brought up in Pakistan. Later, Shahzada went to the United Kingdom for further studies where he studied law at the University of Buckingham. Later the couple lived together with their children in Surbiton which is located in London. Christine graduated from Oxford. She found Next Step Now, which is a business mentoring company in 2018. Now, Christine and Shahzada run their business together where Christine plays the role of a Trustee.

Shahzada Dawood Wikipedia and more

Shahzada was born on December 32, 1975. He is a Pakistani British businessman, philanthropist, and investor. He was born in Rawalpindi Pakistan. He works as a Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation, Board Director of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, and Dawood Lawrencepur Limited, and Trustee at The Dawood Foundation. He graduated from Philadelphia University, in the US, and Buckingham University in the United Kingdom. He started to work from the year 1995. His parents are Hussain Dawood and Kulsum Dawood. Shahzada has close relations with various famous people from across the globe which makes him very special.

Shahzada’s Net Worth

Talking about his Net Worth, he is a multi-millionaire and earns massive amounts of money each day. His net worth is not currently known but we know that he earns a massive amount of money as he comes under the richest people on earth. Whereas his estimated Net worth is about 350 million dollars. Shahzada earns from different avenues as he is multi-talented. After he went missing a lot many controversies have been created about him on the internet as people are putting forward their different views about it everywhere on the internet, especially on social media.

Shahzada’s news on Instagram

As we all know, Instagram has become very popular now, so the latest information about any incident is posted on that app. Tons of netizens use Instagram as a daily source of news and the latest information. So as per the latest information on Titan which is the name of the submarine, Captain Jamie Frederick said that no proper results have been yielded so far. A unified command has been set up, consisting of the Armed Forces, Coast Guard, and The Us Navy. We hope that the missing people are found soon. To get the updated details about this incident kindly stay tuned with us.

Shahzada Dawood Wikipedia FAQs

Q1. Who is Shahzada?

Shahzada is a multi-millionaire from Pakistan.

Q2. How old is he?

He is 48 years old.

Q3. Is he missing?

Yes, Shahzada and his son are missing since 18th June.

Q4. How old is his son?

19 years old.

