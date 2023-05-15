[Unedited] Sheingivesback Com Scam: Check Complete Details On Shein Gives Back Scam

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know about the Sheingivesback com Scam. Also, learn the plot of the Sheingivesback.com Scam.

SheIn is a popular worldwide e-store. In the United States, SheIn expanded its presence in Whitestown, Indiana and California. SheIn was considered a scam on various grounds, including Tax evasion, environmental impact, Lead toxicity, and labour violations. However, SheIn gained a good Trust index.

Did you know that due to its reputation, scammers offered SheIn products on various websites to scam customers? Hence, before accessing Sheingivesback.com, check its legitimacy in this Sheingivesback com Scam review.

Source: dodbuzz.com

The Legitimacy of Sheingivesback.com:

Sheingivesback.com is a young website registered in Tempe, Arizona, USA, on 23rd/January/2023. It is a 3-month and 23-day-old website. Sheingivesback.com was registered only for one year until 23rd/January 2024 and expires within 8-months and 9-days. Hence, Sheingivesback.com has a short life expectancy.

Sheingivesback.com is available in a few regions only. The identity and contact information of Sheingivesback.com’s owners is hidden using paid censorship service of Domains By Proxy LLC. Sheingivesback.com gained a 93%↑ trust score, 47.1%↓ business scores, 37%↑ threat and phishing scores each, 26%↑ malware, 11%↑ spam, 5%↓ suspicion, 1%↓ Domain Authority, and a terrible zero↓ Alexa rank; cluing about Shein Gives Back Scam!

Sheingivesback.com uses an HTTP connection, and its IP 3.33.152.147 is not SSL certified. Hence, Sheingivesback.com is an unsecured website where unauthorized entities may access/view online transactions. Sheingivesback.com is registered on a server where many fraudulent websites were present. However, Sheingivesback.com is not blacklisted by any blacklisting engines.

Hence, Sheingivesback.com seems a scam.

Sheingivesback.com plot:

Sheingivesback.com redirects the users to tappco.go2cloud.org/SHz5. Tappco is an Iframe (inline frame) within Sheingivesback.com (webpage within a website). Tappco supports various fraudulent websites including copymods.com, doordashgift.com, reviewhomebasics.com, sheingifter.com, sheingivesback.com, sheinprogram.com, testerbuzz.com, testergigs.com, thetestingagency.co, tryingshein.com, ubereatspass.com, workatyoutube.com.

More than three websites supported by Tappco are part of Sheingivesback com Scam, that offered unauthentic SheIn rewards, coupons, and discounts. By now, you may have understood that Sheingivesback.com is part of a network of scamming websites.

The services of Sheingivesback.com:

Sheingivesback.com lured customers into getting a $750 to $800 gift card in exchange for answering a few simple questions and subscribing to sponsored offers, including a Sirius Radio subscription. However, the customers need to shell out a few bugs for a subscription offer.

However, the customers are influenced because they are getting a $750 gift card. The customer is asked to register his email address to get the Sheingivesback com Scam e-gift card. The customer is asked questions such as – If they often shop at SheIn.com? How will they spend the amount of a $750 gift card? And how many times do they shop on SheIn.com in a week?

Delivery of e-gift card and customer feedback:

The customers who took the survey and subscribed to sponsored offers at Sheingivesback.com did not receive the e-gift card! Three websites, one YouTube, and three customer reviews suggest that Sheingivesback.com is possibly a scam.

About genuine SheIn promotion:

SheIn does not offer e-gift cards for filling out a survey or completing deals and subscriptions to third-party offers, which are Sheingivesback com Scam.

SheIn offered its clothing for customer review and feedback under its free trial program. The customer needs to signup on the official SheIn website with a single and consistent email address. The SheIn website address differs depending on different countries.

Next, the customer must shop online on the SheIn e-store to complete one gold and silver deal and eight platinum deals. The customer’s email mentioned while purchasing Flash Sales must match their registered email. After completing the deals, a $750 reward will be credited to the customer’s account.

Social media links discussing Sheingivesback com Scam:

Sheingivesback.com and tappco.go2cloud.org are absent on social media platforms and do not include social media links. Below are links for customer feedback.

Reddit

Quora

Conclusion:

Sheingivesback.com seems a scam, as evidenced by customer feedback. No $750 e-gift cards were received. Additionally, Sheingivesback.com has high phishing, malware, threat, and spam scores. Sheingivesback.com or Tappco are not authorized to offer SheIn gift cards, offers or deals. Hence, it is advised that customers should access SheIn’s official regional website, Flash Sales, and Free Trial program to get rewards credited to their accounts.

Were Sheingivesback.com reviews informative? Please comment on this Sheingivesback.com review.

Sheingivesback com Scam – FAQ

1Q. Is Sheingivesback safe for user data?

No, due to the below-average business rank, Sheingivesback seems unsafe for payment, personal, and user device data.

2Q. How much is the speed of tappco.go2cloud.org?

A 100% A-performance grade, with a load time of 18-milliseconds, is considered fast.

3Q. How much is the visitor count of Sheingivesback?

An average of zero visitors/month with a $0 traffic value.

