Shopify Theme Development: Using React to Customise Liquid Templates

Adding custom functionalities to your Shopify theme can make your store stand out in the crowd. And there’s no better framework than React to assist you in this process.

Shopify development process involves the use of a home-grown template language, Liquid, which is written in Ruby. It is considered the backbone of all the Shopify themes you ever know or have come across. This template helps people load dynamic content over the storefronts.

This template language has been in use by Shopify for a long time since 2006, and a lot of other hosted web apps are also using it. But now it’s time to give it a change and mix it up with React to bring out a unique and outstanding appeal for the store.

Let’s analyse the few technical steps that one must follow in order to use React in the Shopify theme.

What are the Steps for Using React to Customise the Shopify Themes?

To execute these steps for integrating React to your Shopify development theme for customising the Liquid templates, you must have a basic knowledge of JavaScript (JS), Node/NPM, CLI, Shopify theme development and React.

If not, you can always hire React JS development experts to help you execute your Shopify theme upgrades. But for educating you with the steps below, let’s assume you have the prerequisite knowledge that’s essential for setting up React in the Shopify theme.

So, if you think you are proficient enough to take on this task, here are the steps for you to move along with this process:

1. Import Your Recent ReactJS CDN Links

If you have been working with the Shopify themes for quite a while now, you must be aware of the requirements associated with the structure of the theme folder. All the image, CSS and JavaScript files must be available within the /assets folder. Moreover, you must make sure that there are no nested folders within it.

Following that, you must also import ReactDOM and React through links to CDN. Implement the scripts right before the closing tag in your theme.liquid file.

2. Install Babel and Configure It

Babel in ReactJS is a transpiler that converts your latest JS syntax in a compatible version that can be accessed in various environments. To be precise, the JS syntax will be converted to an older version, which will be compatible with all browsers.

To do the same, you must create package.json file by using npm init -y. Now, you can install Babel, and its presets with the command,

npm install babel-cli babel-preset-react-app babel-preset-minify

With this approach, you won’t be using Create React App or any other such tool for handling your transpiling or bundling requirements. Instead, you will be setting up a lightweight configuration of Babel, which will work just fine for your needs.

Following that, you will create a .babelrc file within the root directory and then use the configuration as specific below:

Upon executing this configuration command, you will ensure that all codes are minified during the transpilation. It will then allow you to use it.JSX, which will be transpiled into a readable JS.

3. Add .Src Folder and Create Your Script

By now, you will be able to see your Babel being fed into the /dist folder. As per your Shopify theme requirement, all the JavaScript codes should be present within the /assets folder. Hence, the compilation will be done directly into it!

Your package.json file will then be loaded with the script, as specified below:

Upon executing this command, you will then trigger a watch initiative within the .src folder. Every time you update or save a new file, it will automatically get compiled and stored within the /assets folder.

4. Create a Component within the.Src Folder

As you are relying on ReactDOM and React through the CDN links, you won’t be able to import React from React, which could have been done in normal case scenarios. So, you will be creating your component with the use of your.Src folder, which you added in the previous step.

For you to better understand here’s a sample component for you to understand:

The purpose of this sample component is to implement a Like Button within the div, which exists within the DOM, using the id “like-button”. So far in this approach, the motive has been to render single components; you must manually place the div at a random spot within the Shopify theme.

The babelwatch command will be in action, and when you complete saving this sample component, the file will automatically be transpiled and will move directly to the /assets folder of the theme.

Once you have done this, your component is all set to import within the theme.liquid file. The React components can then be imported underneath the links that point to React CDN. The representation will be as follows:

Upon reaching this point, you will be able to place the div almost anywhere within the theme using the id “like-button”. Your component will then be rendered! This process and the commands are quite useful for adding React to the key places within your current Shopify theme.

5. Building Dynamic Theme Extensions Using ReactJS

You can also create your React component instances from the admin panel of your Shopify store. It will enable you with the ability to make your components act as plugins for the store that needs specific theme functionalities that might not be present in the default configuration.

By default, React has a design that targets only a single DOM element and renders only one component within that element. But with this approach, you will be selecting all the DOM elements with specific class names. Following that, you must loop through them while rendering the selected component into every element.

The command representation for this approach will be as follows:

Upon rendering the components into every DOM class within the loop, you will be passing a node that is present within the loop’s current index. Such practice will enable you to pass through all individual components that might be associated with specific DOM elements or data attributes.

Finally, when you access your /sections folder, you will be able to create your new Liquid section, such as “like-button.liquid”. Remember, you must add a preset scheme while building dynamic theme sections for Shopify while using React, and the template for it is as follows:

Now, head back to the admin panel of Shopify, and you will be able to integrate this section into almost any part of your theme. Save your changes or reload the page to see the preview of your customisation.

Parting Words

If you are some usual Shopify store owner with minimal knowledge of JavaScript, React and theme development, these instructions will help you customise your theme easily. But the same can’t be expected from every Shopify store owner, as some might be best only in running their successful business venture.

However, customising the Shopify theme might still be a requirement for many, as standing out in the crowd of competitors is always a winning strategy. So, you must consider hiring Shopify development experts who are knowledgeable with React JS development to help you with your theme customisations.