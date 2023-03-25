[Updated] Shou Chew LinkedIn- Get More Details On Reddit, Wiki, Instagram, Wikipedia

This article exposed Shou Chew LinkedIn and more details about his recent testify on the house commerce committee.

Who is Shou Chew? Is Shou Chew is TikTok CEO? Shou Chew is an entrepreneur and the CEO of TikTok from Singapore. The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom , and most other countries use TikTok and other social media apps frequently. The TikTok CEO appeared and testified in front of congress to address social media safety. Know everything by reading Shou Chew LinkedIn article.

Who is Shou Chew?

Shou Chew is a successful investor and entrepreneur. Chew is one of the most inspirational person. Shou Chew is the senior vice president, chief executive director, and president of the worldwide business corporation. He is the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of ByteDance and CEO (Chief Executive Officer of TikTok. He was appointed as ByteDance CEO in 2021. And also he serves as the Chief Financial Officer at the same organization. He has worked with Chinese businesses and also Westerners throughout his impressive journey.

Shou Zi Chew on Reddit

On 23rd March 2023, Shou Zi Chew, the TikTok CEO, testified about his social media organization’s relationship with the China government. He appeared in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee members and delivered the social media app’s data security algorithm and practices. And also explained the probable harm to the kids.

ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok and is a Chinese-based company. The CEO of TikTok pressed back against censure that TikTok is under Chinese government control. And also Chinese Communist Party has access to change data. Instagram and other social media platforms have a post that Mr. Shou Chew promoted as Project Texas. It is TikTok’s future plan to stretch the U.S. more lapse of its algorithms and data.

Shou Chew’s Education

Shou Chew studied at Bukit Timah’s Hwa Chong Institution. He graduated in 2006 from University College London with a Bachelor of Economics degree. In 2010, he completed a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. During this period of his studies, he took an internship at Facebook.

Shou Chew’s Wikipedia

Shou Chew’s full name is Shou Zi Chew. He is an entrepreneur, Businessman, and CEO. He was born on 1st January 1983 and is 40 years old. He married Vivian Kao. She is an American of Taiwanese descent. They both met each other at Harvard Business School during their management studies. They have two children.

Shou Chew served as an Armed Forces officer in his nation, SAF. He underwent studies after his military duty. Shou chew spares his time in playing golf and reading books. Now he has been a successful businessman and CEO of TikTok since 2021. The above-mentioned are Shou Chew’s Wiki details.

Show Chew’s Achievement

Shou Chew was the CFO of Xiami. He helped the organization to achieve significant development in smartphone manufacturing. During Shou Chew’s tenure, the valuation of Xiaomi increased above $100 billion. He played numerous successful roles in IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), including ByteDance and Xiaomi.

Conclusion

Shou Chew, the TikTok Chief Executive, is preparing his professional fight after a few months of virtual silence. Want to know more about Shou Chew’s Testify? Click the link.

Shou Chew LinkedIn: FAQ

Q1. Who is Shou Chew?

Present CEO of TikTok.

Q2. What is Shou Chew’s height?

Q3. How old is TikTok CEO?

40 years

Q4. What is Shou Chew’s net worth?

Approximately USD 50 billion

