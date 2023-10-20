Sidney Powell Wikipedia: Check Details On Her Married Life, Husband, Net Worth, Age

This research on Sidney Powell Wikipedia will let you know about the Age, Net Worth, and Husband details.

Who is Sidney Powell? What makes her a popular personality nowadays? The online sites shared some latest updates on Sidney Powell. We shared details on Sidney Powell Wikipedia so that readers in the United States, Canada, and Italy can know about the life of Sidney Powell very well. Also, we have shared some latest information related to the suspension of Sidney Powell. Kindly stay connected with our team.

Information About Sidney Powell Wikipedia!

Sidney Powell was born on May 1, 1955, in Durham, US. She is an attorney and ex-federal prosecutor. The online sites revealed that she tried to overturn the Presidential elections of the US in 2020. Recently, she was found guilty in a conspiracy case in Georgia.

Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty!

The online sites revealed that Sidney Katherine Powell has pleaded guilty in the conspiracy case in Georgia. She was found guilty of six misdemeanor charges. She has been suspended for 6 years. She was fined $6000 and the amount of restitution was $2700.

Sidney Powell Married!

As per online sources, it was found that Sidney Powell was married, but got divorced a decade ago. It was also revealed that Sidney had a son from her last marriage. However, the name has not been revealed on Wikipedia.

Sidney Powell Husband!

According to online sources, Sidney Powell has been married but was divorced. However, the identity of the man with whom she had been married remains unknown as no online site revealed his name.

Sidney Powell Net Worth!

Sidney Powell has been practicing as an attorney since 1978. Her current net worth is around $25 million. She has earned a lot of wealth from her career as an attorney.

Sidney Powell Age!

According to online sites, Sidney was born in 1955. So, according to her date of birth, she is currently 68 years old. This is her exact age as some online sites did not update her exact age.

More Details on Sidney Powell!

Recently, Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty on the charge of six misdemeanors. These charges were based on a Georgia conspiracy case. Besides this, Sidney Powell completed her education at the University of North Carolina. She began her Attorney career with Texas’ western district. The sources revealed the details of Sidney Powell Married, however, the name of her husband has not been revealed on any online site.

Sidney had earned so much name and fame that people asked about Sidney Powell Net Worth. Moreover, this time she is in the news for some wrong reasons. This is the reason people started asking about her life, family, and cases on her and also enquired about Sidney Powell Age.

On August 14, 2023, she along with eighteen others was indicted for a conspiracy case in Georgia. On October 19, 2023, she was pleaded guilty.

Conclusion

Summing up this research, we have shared all the important details on Sidney Powell. We hope that the details on Sidney Powell will help you to know about her life. In case you want to know more details about her, then you can let us know. We will share more details on the same in upcoming posts.

Do you know the name of Sidney Powell Husband? Please let us know in the comment section below.

DISCLAIMER: We are not making any allegations about Sidney Powell. All the facts are discussed only after researching about it online.

