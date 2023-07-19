Silvano Oblitas Video Twitter: Why Silvano Oblitas Video Gore Original Puente Trending? Know Details Here!

The article below has briefly shared information about Silvano Oblitas Video Twitter case. We also explain the motive of Silvino and why he visited Medellin.

Have you heard about the case of Silvano Oblitas? People have flooded the Internet by commenting about this case and how this case can be true. People Worldwide are reading about this case online and want to know more. We have your back if you also have questions and are looking for answers.

In this article, we will briefly discuss Silvano Oblitas Video Twitter viral case and how this incident happened. So, stay tuned with this article till the last to get all the wind.

What is Silvano Oblitas Murder case?

The case is about a young boy names Silvano Oblitas. Some criminals caught him and took him into their possession. After that, they started questioning him about his nationality. Silvano had no option except to answer their questions. Once he told the criminals about his nationality, it seemed that answer triggered them. Suddenly they grabbed Silvano’s hand and leg, and then, in no time, they turned him over and threw him into the water from the bridge.

It is assumed that this incident happened in Medellin, and the police will look into the case strictly.

How people reacted to the Silvano Oblitas Video Original Clips?

This case came to light after Peruvian reported this whole case and were informed about the situation. Reporters took the responsibility to share the news, which many people came to know about this incident. They showed empathy for the victim and everything he had to endure.

People circulated this news on different platforms as it will pressurize the government and cops to look into this matter quickly and catch the victim. It was shocking for people to see a boy who had no ulterior motive had to go through this inhuman situation.

Silvano Oblitas Video Gore Victim Information

When the Peruvian media reported the situation, the family showed up and told the reporters that 10 February was the last time they talked to Silvano Oblitas; since then, none of his family members have heard from him.

His family also stated that Silvano was in constant touch with his family.

Conclusion

Police are still investigating the case and trying to collect as much information as possible to look into the case.

What do you think about this mishappen? Comment down your thoughts.

Silvano Oblitas Video Twitter Information (FAQs)

1- Who were the criminals?

A- Criminals are still unidentified.

2-Who told the police about the story of Silvano Oblitas?

A-His sister, Janet Cántaro Tolentino.

3-Why Silvano was in Medellin?

A- He was there to buy clothes he planned to see in his city.

4-Who started the search party for Silvano?

A- Prosecutor’s Office of Medellín

5-Did they find the boy?

A-No, till now, there is no official information about him.

6-How old was Silvano?

A-19.

7-Did Silvano Oblitas Video Gore victim survive?

A- No.

