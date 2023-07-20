Simon Crean Funeral: What Did Simon Crean Die From? Who Is Simon Crean’s Wife? Also Find Details On His Cause of Death, And Age

This article exposed Simon Crean Funeral details, his death cause, and more.

Who is Simon Crean? How Simon Crean died? Simon Crean, Former Labor leader of Australia, has died while traveling in Germany. Political party members gathered to tribute Simon Crean, former Labor leader. Read Simon Crean Funeral article to get detailed information about Simon Crean’s death cause and more.

source: dodbuzz.com

Simon Findlay Crean’s death

Simon Crean, the former labor leader, 74 years old, has died recently. Simon Crean was a politician and trade unionist. Simon Crean was the Australian Labor Party leader and opposition leader from 2001 to 2003.

Simon Crean was the Former Labor leader who died on 25th June 2023 while traveling in Germany. He was the MP (Member of Parliament) for the Melbourne. Crean was a heavyweight in the Manual labor movement. Once, he was the lead in the Trade Unions’ council.

Simon Crean’s Cause of Death

Hundreds of people gathered to send off Simon Crean, former Labor leader, at a state funeral in Melbourne. His younger brother revealed Simon Crean’s death.

He announced his Brother Mr. Crean’s death due to an unlucky pulmonary embolism. Simon Crean’s sudden death ensued in his 74-year-old. His death happened during his traveling in Berlin, Germany. Simon died on 25th June 2023 as part of an industry delegation.

What Did Simon Crean Die From?

Simon Crean, Former Labor leader, was farewelled at St Paul’s Cathedral in a state funeral. Hundreds have assembled to farewell a former leader luminary. Simon Crean’s brother gave a tear-filled and moving speech in his honor.

David Crean, a former Tasmanian leader, and MP, confirmed his Brother Simon Crean’s death cause of in his emotional tribute. He mentioned in his speech as Simon Crean was unlucky, and he didn’t get any symptoms or warning signs. His death was a disaster for everyone, and all were devastated. Continue reading to know the Simon Crean Wife details and more.

Simon Crean was married to Carole and happily lived for over 50 years. The Crean couple has two grownup children. Simon was a patron and supporter of the Melbourne Football Club.

Carol Crean is Simon Creans life partner. Her voice broke, and she told at St Paul’s Cathedral, Melbourne, on Thursday that she missed her husband’s happy smile and Simon’s playfulness and sense of fun.

Daniel Andrews has farewelled Labor colleague Simon Crean at a state funeral celebrating his life and legacy. The send off included an unexpected procession down Flinders Street, with political friends and foes walking in step. @_Stephanderson #9News pic.twitter.com/fbS4e6imNT — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 20, 2023

Conclusion

A great labor movement servant and a perfect human being, Simon Crean passed away at the Age of 74. Daniel Andrews, Simon Crean’s younger brother, has farewelled Labor leader Simon Crean at a state funeral. Click the link to watch State Funeral for Simon Crean.

Simon Crean Age: FAQs

Q1. Who was Simon Crean?

Melbourne’s Former Labour Leader.

Q2. When has Simon Crean died?

Simon Crean died on 25th June 2023.

