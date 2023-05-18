Not taking advantage of your spare room? You’re not alone. With the focus on the main bedroom and other spaces like the kitchen, dining room and living room, it can be easy for your spare room to get forgotten and become an area for laundry or storage.



But a spare room has so much untapped potential for homeowners. It’s a great area for a private area for themselves and their family when they need to retreat from work day stress. Or it can be an area of focused work – a place to entertain. Or of course, a fantastic space for guests and extended family to stay, helping them to avoid the cost of expensive hotel fees.



In this article, we’ll explore simple ideas that can help to transform your spare room — and make the best use out of this space with less effort than you’d think!

A Second Bedroom

One of the best and most common things to do with a spare room is to turn it into a second bedroom. It’s particularly good if you have extended family or friends over often, as it gives people a place to stay while visiting you – and helps them to avoid having to stay at a hotel or on an uncomfortable pull out couch in your living space.

A second bedroom is a fantastic place to show off your personality too. Take a bit of time to think about the style or theme of the space and add bedding and decor to reflect it. Keeping a small bag of guest toiletries in the space gives an added touch of thoughtfulness – one that your guests will appreciate.



Keeping the small shampoos and conditioners in hotels and putting them in a small bag is a great tip. And be sure they have their own towels too!

Poker Room

For those who love entertaining, a spare room has the potential to be a fantastic poker room. You can purchase a poker table and add decorations that have a bit of a casino theme to them to add to the aesthetic. A small bar is easy to put together and adds a bit of flair too.



However, if you just prefer to play a poker game online, you can keep an area reserved for other casino games that you can store. Having this kind of entertainment space is sure to impress your guests and keeps you from having to visit land-based casinos as you’ve got everything you need from the comforts of your own home.

Office

Another popular way to transform a spare room is to use it as a home office . More businesses than ever before are embracing work or hybrid working – which means that it’s become important to have a dedicated space in the house where you can focus on work.



One of the big benefits of having this space is that it helps you to maintain a work life balance, as one of the challenges that comes from working from home is that it can be difficult to ‘leave’ work mentally. This has led to people working more hours than before and finding it stressful as they’re unable to separate their working space from their home space.



When it comes to your home office, like the other spaces, it’s always a good idea to put some time aside to plan your style and ideas for the room. Having a desk and comfortable office chair are key investments, so if you’re budging be sure to put aside a good amount for this. The office chair is particularly important as if it’s not ergonomic it can affect your back health. It’s important to think about the colour of the room and the decor that will make it feel like a focused and inspiring space.



Reading Room

Want a final idea for your spare room? How about a reading space? It’s quite an easy one to get right. All you need is books, some kind of shelf, a sitting area and some relaxing decor, including plants, to turn your spare room into an escape from reality.



Calming colours like greens and blues work well for this type of space. And you can add additional seating like bean bags or lounge chairs so that others can join you in some time to get away from the world and enjoy a good book.