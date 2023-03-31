SimplyGram Review – How I Beat the Stagnation of My Instagram Account

As an online influencer, I have had my share of hardships in my career. When I finally reached the level of success I’d only dreamed of, I was immediately brought down hard and humbled by fate. Fortunately, the account analysis and effective marketing campaign I got from SimplyGram saved my career, and I even got some free followers on Instagram using their free trial.

If it weren’t for the SimplyGram review I stumbled upon, I might not have had the chance to get back up. And if anyone out there is in a slump like I was, then I encourage you to get the boost you need from SimplyGram. It is simply the best. Let me tell you why.

My Instagram Ups and Downs

Before the pandemic hit the world hard, my Instagram account had its fair share of followers. My niche was travel and vacation, which enabled me to visit posh resorts and unique getaways.

Instagram users loved browsing through my wonderful photos, leaving tons of hearts and comments on my uploads. My popularity got me sponsorships and even free flights and accommodations.

But all of the fame and fortune I was enjoying came to a sudden stop when the global lockdowns started. The world clamped down shut like an oyster. All establishments were closed. And people weren’t allowed to go out of their homes.

I became depressed, and It was a fatal blow to my Instagram account.

Without the ability to travel or even go outside my house, I didn’t have new material for future content. My followers suddenly didn’t have anything new to look at on my page. Posting photos from previous travels could only hold their attention for a while. But after that, no more.

As the forced isolation went on, my Instagram account stagnated, as well. My followers didn’t care anymore for the recycled travel photos I was uploading during that time. And when the activity and engagement went down, so did the income.

The Light at the End of the Tunnel

I scrambled for a solution before my account was wasted away, and all my hard work building it up went down the drain. Google search results eventually showed me SimplyGram reviews. I didn’t know then that that fateful moment would be my salvation.

I was really skeptical at first. Weren’t boosting services a scam? They’ll just create fake accounts and bot accounts to follow and comment on your account, or so I’ve heard. Those methods will only get me in trouble with Instagram.

However, the SimplyGram users claimed that they got thousands of real followers because of this growth service. I’ve read that the organic strategy the company uses complies with Instagram’s terms of service. And this assured me that my account wouldn’t get a strike or, worse, get banned.

Of course, I wasn’t going to rely everything on the handful of SimplyGram reviews I read. So, I visited the company’s website and sent them a message. I asked about the legitimacy of their strategies. Within 24 hours, I got a reply in my email. They gave me a satisfactory explanation, which got my hopes up.

I had to try the service out for myself. Good thing there was a 3-day free trial available on their site. So I signed up for the free trial for the Influencer package. It was supposed to give me huge growth on my account.

Before the free trial, my Instagram account had a maximum of 2 new followers per week. And at the same time, a few were unfollowing me, and my posts received only occasional likes. But since a professional digital marketing team was going to work on increasing the number of followers, I hoped for the best.

During the trial period, I was closely monitoring the account, and even though on the first day there were no new followers, I kept my spirits up. On the second day, I got five, which was my record, no matter how ridiculous it may sound. By the end of the third day, eight more people had followed me! And only two people unfollowed!

I knew I had to keep going. For the small amount of money that the Influencer package costs, I would get a good account boost, and at the end of the day, they have a money-back guarantee if something goes wrong.

So after the trial period, I continued using the service. I believed their methods might actually be effective in getting me targeted followers. And they did! In three months, my account got an astounding number of new followers. Can you guess the number? I got 5,800 new or returned followers!

I knew that no matter how long this pandemic would last, eventually, there would be a reboot of the travel business. So investing in developing my account was an investment in myself. Unlike many, I choose to stay in the industry and continued to grow. And I also realized that the competition was low at that time. My new informational posts about tourism and the pandemic started to attract a lot of engagement. Keeping up with my mission, I worked on evergreen topics while new followers revitalized my stats and kept my finances stable. It was enough to tide me over until the world opened up again, and I could continue my travels.

Paying Tribute

We all know how difficult it is to build up a social media account. Thanks to SimplyGram, my hard work didn’t go to waste. They even helped me reach new heights I never thought possible. So let this review for SimplyGram serve as my tribute to the company that delivers on its word.