[Full Watch Video Link] Sledgehammer Execution Video with Blur: Is Wagner Sledgehammer Video Polish Real or Fake? Know Now!

The article details the Sledgehammer Execution Video with Blur images circulating online and has distressed people.

Have you watched the sledgehammer execution video online? Do you know whether the video is fake or original? People Worldwide are shocked to find the gruesome video circulating on the internet about a Russian mercenary who was executed with a sledgehammer.

We will discuss the Sledgehammer Execution Video with Blur images circulated online. Stay tuned to know the complete information.

source: dodbuzz.com

Disclaimer-We do not intend to hurt the sentiments and feelings of people associated with the information. The news provided here is only for information purposes.

What is present in the video?

The video that gained attention contains a horrific video of a Russian man who fled during the fight and was executed. The video was captioned as a video from the court for a reason, and it shows the man with his head taped on a brick wall.

We can also see a man dressed in camouflage standing behind him and listening to the explanation by the man about to be punished.

Is the Sledgehammer Execution Fake?

There has been no authentication made on the brutal video. Still, we can see that the man who was held was explaining how he tried to find a loophole to escape the fight, and the next moment, we can see the man holding the sledgehammer swinging into his head, and the video gets blurred at that point.

After the video circulated on social media, there were claims that the execution video was fake. Still, we do not know about it, as no official statement has been released.

Wagner Sledgehammer Video Polish

The viewers can see that as soon as the video gets blurred, we can find the man falling backward, and the video caption says the court session is closed. Grey Zone shared the video on his Telegram channel, which was linked to a particular group.

A few hours later, the weavers learned that the footage was made for fun and that people should not take everything seriously.

Video Claims of Russian Executed by Sledgehammer

The Sledgehammer Execution Video with Blur images and video seems to be some episode of a drama series. And soon after, a next video was shared in which the victim said he was forgiven for providing all the valuable information that saved others’ lives. But surprisingly, the second video also does not have any authentication. Did not know whether the second video was fake or true.

Social media links

Reddit

Twitter

Conclusion

The sledgehammer execution video was fake and created just for fun. The video has no truth, and people must not get so serious about it. And also, there is no authentication of the video online, and hence it proves that the video is fake.

What are your thoughts on the viral video? Comment below.

Sledgehammer Execution Video with Blur-FAQs

Q1. What does this sledgehammer video show?

The video shows a man getting executed.

Q2. What is the name of the man present in the video?

Dmitry Yakushchenko.

Q3. What did the victim explain to the executioner?

He said that he was planning to escape the fight.

Q4. Where was the video first shared?

The video was shared on the telegram channel link to the Wagner group.

Q5. Who is the founder of Wagner?

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Q6. What did the founder of Wagner say after the video got highlighted?

He said that the video was made just to have fun.

Q7. Is the viral video available on social media platforms?

No.

Also Read :- Jacky Oh Linkedin: Who Was Jacky? Also Find Her Full Wikipedia Along With Details Of Mother, And Father