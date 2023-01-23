Slick Goku Youtuber: Check Full Details On Slick goku youtuber Age, And Cause Of Death

Please go through the Slick Goku YouTuber article for the death cause of Reggie Groover and his details.

Sad news for YouTube Slick Goku series followers. The creator of the series has passed away from the world. Have you heard of the sudden death of Reggie Groover, famous as “Slick Goku”? Do you want to learn the cause of his death? The YouTuber has a huge fanbase in the United States and India.

Let us dig into details about Reggie Groover in the Slick Goku YouTuber article written below. Read the complete article without distraction for information.

Source: dodbuzz.com

What is the death cause of Reggie Groover?

Reggie Groover was famous for his animated series on YouTube. The sudden death news of the young, talented creator of Slick Goku has left fans in shock. The death news of Groover was published on the GoFundMe page by his mother, Janice Gore.

Janice stated on the GoFundMe page that her son passed away world on January 19, 2023, with the family members around him. As per sources, the reason for his demise was severe stroke in his body.

Slick goku YouTuber Age

On the internet, netizens searched for his age. His age was 23 at time of his death. By his appearance, we can suspect him of young age. Netizens are posting their sadness for losing their favourite YouTuber. Reggie Groover’s death news came to light on January 21, 2023, by his family members and co-workers for his animation series. Groover’s work reached the audience quickly and earned a fanbase.

Janice, Groover’s mother, asked for donations through the GoFundMe page for his funeral cost that would be held on January 28, 2023. We post the link in the below section of the article for your convenience.

Slick goku youtuber Death news became viral on social media platforms. People were shocked to receive death news as his last tweet was on January 19, 2023.

After some research, we found a few details of Slick Goku creator Reggie Groover. We shall roughly learn about him.

Reggie Groover created a YouTube channel on December 1, 2018. Within four years, he gained 264k subscribers and 43.7 million views. Groover hailed from Goleta, California. He is an American. He is residing in Santa Barbara, California, United States.

Slick Goku YouTuber personal details are much available on the internet. We shall inform you further if we find any information. Groover’s YouTube channel is for gaming; until now, 519 videos have been added.

On January 18, 2023, he added a new video to his channel named Eren Jaeger Meets Optimus Prime (SFM). He created various animated series: Slick Goku Origins in 2020, Dragon ball: Gohanverse in 2019, and Hamster Face man in 2021.

The YouTuber has expanded his creativity on other social media platforms. On Twitter, he created an account as @Slickgoku2GS in January 2016. The Slick Goku YouTuber succeed in earning followers on his new platform. There are 9100 followers on Twitter. Click Here

Social Media Link

Reggie Groover is famous as Slick Goku and has another name Otaku d Furiku. The loss of a talented young YouTuber left the world speechless. We provide you with a GoFundMe page link along with social media links of Reggie Groover.

Tweets by SlickGoku2GS

Conclusion

We have provided the death cause and information about Slick Goku creator Reggie Groover. May his soul rest in peace. Click here for more details

Is the article informative? Comment below.

Slick Goku YouTuber FAQS

Q1. Who is Reggie Groover?

Reggie Groover is an American YouTuber and creator of Slick Goku.

Q2. When did Reggie Groover die?

Reggie Groover lost his life on January 19, 2023.

Q3. How did the news come to light?

Groover’s mother, Janice, posted death news on the Go Fund Me page for donations.

Q4. What is the death cause?

Groover left the world due to severe stroke.

Also Read – Songbird Youtube Fleetwood Mac: Is She Died? Know Her Famous Work Like Songbird, Also Check Her Biography, Age, And Twitter Account Details