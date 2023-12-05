Slimeball MK Arrested – Detailed Information!

We highlight the reason for Slimeball MK Arrested through this guide to let his fans and followers know his Real Name and why he is in Jail.

Why was MK Slatt recently detained? The law enforcement officials recently reported about a search warrant at MK Slatt’s residence. The YouTuber was detained after recovery of specific items from his residence.

MK’s arrest by the officials recently has made many of his fans from the United States and many other places anxious. Let us understand the reason why was Slimeball MK Arrested and other associated facts.

Slimeball MK Arrested:

Some online sources indicate that law enforcement officials issued an arrest warrant for MK Slatt. The search team reached the YouTuber and Instagram star’s residence on November 30, 2023. MK was detained on the same day with four more persons.

Operations Support Unit of SWAT Team, Leeds Police Department issued the search warrant. The location in the subject was 5th Avenue South, 2200 block, Irondale, MK Slatt’s residence. The team reached on November 30, 2023, and was held by law enforcement officials.

Why was Slimeball MK Jail?

MK was detained due to charges made against him. The payments made by the officials include unlawful possession and trafficking of substance abuse (two counts). The illicit and illegal items were also discovered from the YouTuber’s residence.

The items recovered were stolen property, substance abuse, and weapons. The ongoing narcotics investigations resulted in a search warrant for MK’s residence that led to weapons and substance recovery.

His bail amount is approximately 2,006,000 US Dollars, and Jefferson County is the jail where the star is being held. The Irondale and Leeds police departments arrested him and four others under ongoing narcotics investigation.

What is Slimeball MK Real Name?

Marquel Homes is the actual name for MK Slatt, the Instagram star and YouTuber. MK started sharing his online content through multiple social media platforms in 2018. He has also succeeded in amassing more than 289 million views for his hilarious content.

He shared situational comedy through his private social networking profiles and amassed many followers, including more than a million followers on Slime YouTube and over 2 million fan followers on Instagram.

Who all are arrested along with MK Slatt?

The police officials detained MK and four other persons since they were slammed with charges of substance abuse and weapons possession. Their custody is in the same jail, Jefferson County Jail, where Slimeball MK Arrested and held.

The identity of the four persons detained along with MK Slatt is the following:

Amber Rozell- 23 years

Kiara Williams- 29 years

Markell Felder- 25 years

Markerris Homes- 21 years

Were police officials publicly informed about the items discovered?

The police officials recently mentioned that they recovered weapons and substances from MK Slatt’s residence. The persons arrested were inside the location on which a search warrant was issued.

Multiple equipment and semiautomatic and fully automatic weapons were also discovered in MK’s residence. The statement also disclosed that the location where the arrest was made was used for modifying arms and packaging for illegal substance sales.

The authorities also disclosed that Marquel Homes (Slimeball MK Real Name) and other persons destroyed society and people living in it. They also wanted to demonstrate the difference it makes in the community by removing such criminals from society and the area.

Read More: {Uncensored} Sam Larry Arrested: Have They Arrested Him? Is He Dead? What Is His Real Name?

Quick wiki of MK Slatt:

Real name- Marquel Homes

Date of birth- September 24, 2000

Age- 23 years

Zodiac sign- Libra

Birthplace US

Profession- Musician artist, YouTuber and Instagram star

Current location- Center Point, Alabama

Relationship status- Single

Parents- No information available

YouTube channel- MK Slimeball

Recent news- Slimeball MK Jail

Popular songs of MK Slime-

Slatt Talk- 2018

Gang- Sign- 2019

D00 D00 CH33KS- 2019

Perfect timing- 2021

My True Feelings- 2021

Grind Mode- 2021

Hate Being Single- 2021

Want to Be Like Slime- 2021

Fully Auto EP- 2022

Ice- 2022

The popular YouTuber with his well-famed channel MK Slime was in the limelight after his arrest.

Social media links-

Twitter–

Reddit–

Conclusion:

MK Slimeball, the famous social media star, was recently detainedafter weapons and substance recovery from his residence. His arrest was made with four other persons with two count charges. Slimeball MK Arrested as a part of the Leeds and Irondale police official teams’ narcotics examination.

Did you hear about MK Slime being detained? Share if you dislike arms and substance possession.

Disclaimer: We highlight the facts associated with celebrities and social media stars without harming their identity or promoting them.

Also Read: Seckinger Teacher Arrested: Details On High School Arrested!