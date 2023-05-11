5 Tips for a Smooth and Stress-Free Relocation

Moving is both exciting and stressful; with careful planning and preparation you can reduce relocation anxiety.

Relocating without stress requires beginning early, hiring professional movers in Edmonton, packing strategically and labeling boxes carefully; creating an inventory; updating addresses and utilities as necessary.

1. Plan Ahead

Relocating can be daunting, so it’s essential that you start planning early so everything runs smoothly. From identifying what items need to come with you to finding reliable movers and packing an essentials box – there are many details you must attend to in order to ensure a seamless move.

If you are renting, make sure you give your landlord notice that you will be moving out before making plans to transfer utilities like electricity, gas, water, waste disposal and cable to the new address before moving day arrives. Also change your address with banks, credit card companies and memberships so as to prevent misdirected mail or lost items.

2. Get Organized

Organization is key when it comes to making your move stress-free. Make a plan early on and set an appointment. Begin packing non-essentials like books and decorative pieces before transitioning to essentials – this way you won’t overpack! Overpacking increases stress.

Also remember to submit change-of-address orders with both your post office and vendors such as UPS or FedEx so they are aware of your new address and can continue sending packages and items your way.

Do not forget to create an “open-first” box containing everything you will need in the first few days in your new home – including documents, clothing, bedding, towels, toiletries and a coffee-maker – making life much simpler during your transition process. Doing this will ease transitional difficulties during settling in to your new place of living.

3. Take Care of Yourself

Relocating can require significant adjustments. You’ll have to discover new grocery stores and cafes to meet your preferences while still managing to maintain daily rituals that were familiar in your previous home.

As part of your experience abroad, you may also need to form new friendships and learn about local culture. When this occurs, it’s important to prioritize taking care of yourself.

Make an effort to get enough sleep and consume healthy foods, as well as engage in physical activities such as walking around your block or visiting a nearby park for some physical activity and peace. Spending time in nature can help minimize stress and refresh your mind; plus make an effort to connect with people online and social media in order to make new connections before moving day!

4. Hire the Right Movers

Hire the appropriate movers for a stress-free move by consulting friends and family recommendations or reading online reviews. When interviewing potential movers, ask about their experience and pricing structure as well as special items requiring special consideration or additional care during transport; this will prevent unexpected charges in the future.

Prior to moving day, it’s advisable to downsize and declutter, saving both time and money while alleviating stress. Also consider having professional cleaners come out before leaving to ensure that the new tenants inherit a spotless space – this is particularly essential if renting.

Relocating to Calgary or a different city or country can be a daunting experience, but with careful preparation and planning, it can be a smooth and stress-free transition.