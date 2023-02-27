What Snack Packaging Supplies to Choose? TOP-4 Types Used

Proper wrapping protects products from deterioration and spoilage and preserves freshness. It serves as a marketing tool to manage consumer behavior and provide customers with obligatory information about food, its shelf life, content, etc. Thus, a modern cover is not just a vivid illustration, it is a helpful tool for product promotion.

People in modern society are constantly in a hurry and have to be mobile. They sometimes have no time to have dinner or lunch and have to grab a bite on the go. Thus, snacks stand as an alternative to long feasts.

Snacks are well-known due to their crispy or dry taste. Thus, in both cases, moisture stands as the main enemy. Also, the nutritional and taste qualities of snacks can eliminate under the influence of sunlight (products become rancid) or temperature and humidity changes (becoming damp or moldy).

Types of Packs for Snack Retailing

If you need high-quality snack food packaging, the following solutions are the handiest and the most popular in the industry:

Flexible stand-up pouches

This type of bagging is the leading one on the modern market. Its popularity is determined by convenience, versatility, and sustainability. The construction of these bags implies having a wide flat bottom to stand still on surfaces and a resalable top (due to the use of zippers). The construction specifics allow for packing a wide range of products, including mixed snacks, dried fruits, chips, candies, and other bites.

Another benefit of such bagging is its easy transportation and compact placement on store shelves. This category of wrappers came to replace bulky rigid bags, heavy boxes, or easily breakable glass containers.

One more important benefit is the sustainability of flexible pouches. In most cases, they are produced from recyclable plastics or aluminum foils. These materials are characterized by a low carbon footprint and cause a low impact on the environment in comparison with alternative covers.

If you need flexible crisps’ packaging, then you can turn to Uniflex. Experienced employees will design custom wrappers to highlight your brand and increase your consumers’ loyalty.

Paperboard boxes

These are usually boxes of square or rectangular shapes. However, sometimes more specific shapes are found. For example, the recognizable Pringles chips are packed in paperboard tubes. Breakfast cereals, cornsticks, and other lightweight snacks are packaged inside. In most cases, such boxes are supplemented with small film windows for customers to evaluate the content.

The main advantage of such packs is their recyclability. Innovative snack packaging solutions allow for recycling packs, which makes boxes safe for the environment.

Also, boxes protect snacks from sunlight, moisture, and other environmental impacts. However, paperboard is thin and deforms easily under big loads.

Hard plastic containers

It is a type of rigid container so they are perfect for storing cracking or fragile product. They perfectly keep shape and are resistant to shocks, moisture, and temperature changes. A wide range of shapes and sizes is provided on the market.

However, such containers have high-impact influences on the environment and are hardly recyclable.

Glass jars

The main benefits of glass jars are content protection from spoilage and cracking. However, containers are too cumbersome and heavy, which makes them non-portable in comparison with flexible packages. Glass containers break and crack easily, so they require care during delivery.

Types of Materials for Snack Packages

The following snack packaging materials are more popular among producers:

LDPE and LLDPE are low-density materials that stretch perfectly without tearing. Such films are resistant to moisture and chemicals.

PET and PETE are flexible lightweight materials that perfectly keep shapes and resist negative environmental influences. It is a 100% recyclable type of plastic.

PP is a thermoplastic that perfectly withstands high temperatures and has a high oxygen barrier.

PVC/Vinyl is a highly durable material that does not lose shape, which allows for preserving product integrity.

The consumption of diverse snack food is on the rise. People consume piece products due to their convenience, nutritional properties, and portability. The main mission of snacks is to nourish people on the go without the need to spend much time in cafes. Thus, trends in package development shift to the use of flexible solutions that easily fit palms and weigh little.

Functional flexible packs are resistant to environmental factors and shocks, easily transportable, capacious, and versatile. This type of packaging is suitable for either brittle potato chips or rigid nuts. Catching design makes covers competitive and allows brands to win clients’ attention. Customization leads businesses to the possibility to design individual wrapper with the engagement of specialized agencies. This experience helps your target audience to understand your product better and to design creative covers for snacks, which won’t go unnoticed and will stand out on store shelves.