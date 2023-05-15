Snapchat Planets Order: Meaning and Solar System Order

Snapchat Planet Order is currently an exciting feature that has attracted many users’ attention. So, in order to have access to this spectacular feature, make sure to purchase it and be a premium user.

So, if you are eager to know more about Snapchat Planet Order: Meaning and Solar System Order, Snapchat Plus Features or Snapchat Planet sequence, then read this blog to get the latest updates what is Snapchat+ Subscription? Everything You Need to Know.

What is Snapchat Plus? Snapchat+ Subscription

Snapchat Plus is also konwn as Snapchat+, is the premium or paid version of Snapchat. Moreover, the latest version is available only for paid users, not for all. Additionally, the top features of Snapchat Plus are amazingly designed that will give users a wonderful experience.

Below are the Snapchat Plus Features:

Ghost Trials

Snapchat Web

Chat Wallpapers

Snapchat + Badge

Camera Color Border

Pin Friend as #1 BFF

Priority Story Replies

Story Rewatch Count

Custom Story Expiration

New Bitmoji Background

Custom App Icons/Themes

Custom Notification Sounds

Snapchat Planet Order: Meaning and Solar System Order

The meaning of Snapchat Solar System is quite simple. You are the sun in the Snapchat Solar System, and the position of all your friends will be based on your closeness to them in the app. So, the more you send streaks to your friend, the closer place your friend will have near you in the Snapchat Solar System.

The Snapchat planet has 8 planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. So, Mercury is the closest planet & shows your closest and 1st friend in the Snapchat Planet Order with whom you shared the maximum streaks.

Snapchat Planet Order With Pictures

The followings are the Snapchat Planet Order based on your streaks:

Mercury

On Snapchat Planet, Mercury is the first and the closest planet to the sun. It is in front of the person with whom you shared the most streaks. Therefore, that specific person is called your Closest Best Friend. Mercury is represented by a Pink Planet with red hearts.

Venus

The 2nd planet on the Snapchat solar system is Venus. The planet shows the second person with whom you have shared many streaks. So, Venus is signified by a Beige Planet with yellow, blue and pink hearts.

Earth

Earth is the 3rd planet in Snapchat Planet. It refers to the 3rd closest friend on Snapchat. Additionally, the planet is represented by the green and blue planet with red hearts and the moon.

Mars

In Snapchat Planet, Mars is the 4th planet which shows your 4th closest friend on Snapchat Solar System. The planet is represented by a red planet with purple and blue hearts.

Jupiter

After Mars, Jupiter is the 5th planet that demonstrates your 5th closest friend on Snapchat. Moreover, Jupiter is signified by an orange planet with no hearts.

Saturn

Saturn is the 6th planet on Snapchat solar system. In addition, it represents your 6th closest friend on Snapchat & it is represented by yellow planet shows it with a ring.

Uranus

Uranus is the 7th planet that shows your 7th closest friend on your Snapchat. Moreover, it is represented by a green planet with no hearts.

Neptune

Lastly, Neptune is the 8th and last planet on the Snapchat Planet list. It shows your 8th closest friend on Snapchat. Additionally, the planet is represented by a blue planet with no hearts.

What is the Friends Solar System?

Friends Solar System is an amazing Snapchat feature that ranks your friend based on the strength of their friendship with each other on Snapchat. It is also known as Solar System as it uses a planetary model in order to show each friend’s position relative to you.

How do Friend Solar System Work?

The paid users of Snapchat Plus will be able to see the Best Friends or Friends badge with a gold ring around it on someone’s friendship profile. Furthermore, Best Friends clarified that you both are one of the best friends of each other’s eight closest friends, while Friends means that you are one of the eight closest friends, but they are not one of yours.

Therefore, by clicking on the badge will show you which planet you are in your friend’s Solar System. Like, if your friend is the sun in the Snapchat planet and you are the earth in their Solar System, then you better understand that you are their 3rd closest friend in the Snapchat Planet order.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Below are the Snapchat Planet Order: Meaning and Solar System Order:

Q1: How much does Snapchat Plus cost?

Ans: the following are the Snapchat Plus prices:

Snapchat+ Monthly subscription = $3.99 per month.

Snapchat+ Semi-annual subscription = $21.99 for six months.

Snapchat+ Annual plan for $39.99 = 1 year

Q2: Is Snapchat Premium the same as Snapchat+?

Ans: No, as Snapchat Premium is the method used by users to make a private story on Snapchat and charge users to access them.

Q3: Where is Snapchat Plus available?

Ans: Snapchat Plus is available in the following countries:

Qatar

Israel

Egypt

India

Oman

France

Austria

Ireland

Canada

Kuwait

Norway

Bahrain

Sweden

Finland

Belgium

Denmark

Australia

Germany

Switzerland

Netherlands

Saudi Arabia

New Zealand

United States

United Kingdom

Q4: What is the Friend Solar System Snapchat order?

Ans: Below are the best friends planets or friend solar system Snapchat order:

Mercury

Venus

Earth

Mars

Jupiter

Saturn

Uranus

Neptune

Conclusion

Snapchat Planet Order is yet another remarkable feature of the Snapchat Plus Planet. It is a great opportunity to see where you stand on your friend list. So, you must avail the outstanding opportunity by try the 7-day trial to learn how to use Snapchat Planets. After that, go for the full payment to make your social media life more appealing and interesting.

