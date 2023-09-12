[Unedited] Son Holding His Mom Head No Blur Twitter: Grab More Details On Bahsid Mclean Selfie Picture

This post on Son Holding His Mom Head No Blur Twitter will explain all the important details about the terrifying picture of Bahsid McLean.

Have you heard about the horrifying picture of a son holding his mom’s head? Recently, a disturbing picture of a boy holding his mother’s head is going viral on the internet. Netizens from the United States are curious to learn about the terrifying picture. This post on Son Holding His Mom Head No Blur Twitter will discuss all the important details about the leaked picture. Hence, we suggest everyone to stay tuned.

What are the latest updates about the leaked image of son holding his mom’s head?

Son holding his mother’s head is currently one of the most searched topics on the internet. Many people on the internet are curious to learn about the terrifying event which resulted in the horrifying picture. The boy in the picture is Bahsid McLean and the picture was taken in 2013. However, someone has recently dug up the image on the internet. The image was then circulated to all the social media platforms.

During our research, we couldn’t find any latest updates related to the leaked image. However, the Bahsid Mclean Selfie Picture is now trending on all the social media platforms. Hence, it can be concluded that the audience have suddenly gained interest in the leaked picture and are trying to learn more about the image. Besides this, there are no other details about the popularity of the leaked picture.

Disclaimer – We respect the trust of our readers. Hence, we make sure not to provide any kind of explicit or graphic content. Also, all the information in this article is well-researched from all the verified and legitimate websites. This post is just for informative purposes.

What happened in the Son Holding His Mom Head No Blur Twitter?

Bahsid McLean was a 23 year old man who was charged with the most horrendous crimes in 2013. Reports have revealed that Bahsid murdered his mother Tanya Byrd inside his Bronx apartment. He planned the execution with his friend and then killed his mother brutally. Not only he killed his mother but he also dismembered her body parts. Then, he dumped her mother’s body parts in a huge garbage bag and left it near his apartment.

When police investigated the crime scene, they found Bahsid’s cell phone which blew away their minds. Reports revealed that Bahsid clicked some pictures with his dead mother’s head. The Son Holding His Mom Head No Blur Twitter pictures were taken by Bahsid when he dragged his mother to his bathroom. When the court asked Bahsid about his crime, he said that he kept hearing some noises in his head from childhood. Reports said that he had cerebral issue which led to him being killing his mother. However, the court ruled against him and charged him 25 years of prison for the brutal murder.

Read More: Dallas Mesothelioma Attorneys: Know About the Eligibility Criteria of Victims Now!

Is the leaked image of Bahsid McLean available on the internet?

Bahsid McLean’s uncensored picture was leaked on the social media platforms. The news about Bahsid McLean’s image blew up on the media and all the news sources showed the news on the internet. The Son Holding His Mom Head No Blur Twitter picture made a sensation on the internet and many controversies raised because of the image.

The image was viral on the social media and gained thousands of views online. However, the ongoing controversies led to the authorities deleting the image from the social media platforms. Now, the video is completely wiped out from the internet. However, there are some links on the social media platforms which are claiming to provide the image but all of those links are either spam or phishing links.

Social media links

Many people discussed about Bahsid McLean on social media platforms.

Twitter–

Bahsid McLean Holding Dismembered Head Of His Mother Unblured Selfie Photo Goes Viral.https://t.co/cvS00ate7S — Ammie Whiting (@AmmieWhiti55776) September 9, 2023

Conclusion

To conclude this post on Son Holding His Mom Head No Blur Twitter, the viral image of Bahsid McLean is now deleted from the social media platforms. Please visit this link to learn more about Bahsid McLean.

Is this article informative? Comment your views.

Also Read: {Watch Video} Susanna Gibson Video Leaked on Twitter: Is It Happened in Virginia? Who is Her Husband? Check Details!