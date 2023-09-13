[Uncensored] Son Holding His Moms Head No Blur: Why Bahsid Mclean Photo Arabic Twitter Link is Trending? Check Picture Details!

The article discusses the incident of Son Holding His Moms Head No Blur selfie photograph circulating on the internet.

Have you heard of the incident where a son killed his mother? The news has spread like a blazing fire Worldwide after the incident came up online nearly a decade later of a 23-year-old boy killing his mother and uploading a selfie with her decapitated head online.

The article will provide the details on Son Holding His Moms Head No Blur images circulating online. Keep reading the complete post.

Information on Bashid McLean

Bashid McLean is a 23-year-old boy who stopped his mother with the help of another person cutting her body into several pieces, took a selfie with her decapitated head, and posted it online. The incident happened in 2013, but it became viral once again after the story of the brutal killing suddenly came up through online platforms.

Why is Bahsid Mclean Photo Viral?

The selfie pictures of Bashid became viral as they showed his inhumane nature and how a person gets out of his mind and takes such a drastic step of killing his mother. On further investigation, when the reason behind the brutal murder came out, it shocked the people to the extent that they were terrified by the boy’s decision to kill his mother.

The boy was asked by his mother to grow up and move out of her house and start his career independently, which did not go down well with the 23-year-old, and he, with the help of another man, killed his mother.

Are the pictures available on Twitter?

The pictures of Bashid’s selfie with his mother’s head are circulating on the internet, but the Picture is circulated in a censored version. We did not find the Picture in an uncensored version. Many platforms on Twitter have posted several pictures with picture Link of the boy with the selfie, and those interested can visit those accounts to hint at what it would have looked like.

Details of Bashid McLean Mother

Tanya Byrd, the 45-year-old woman who died in the brutal killing, has started the people who came across the news. People are questioning how a son can kill his mother only for a reason, which is for his good, and post the Picture online. The incident happened in February 2013 in the Bronx apartment. The other person who helped Basheer kill his mother was William Morris, and the two of them are now arrested for the heinous crime.

On further investigation, Bashid’s lawyer said that he was suffering from cerebral difficulties as he confessed that since childhood used to hear some voices in his head.

How did the news come up online after a decade?

The news of the brutal murder suddenly appeared online, and people learned about the incident through the online portal. The news became controversial, and people were eager to know the complete details of what happened to him and where he is now. The news became a topic of discussion among the Arabic people. After the brutal murder in November 2016, he was held guilty and was imprisoned for 25 years.

Conclusion

The horrific incident has shaken humanity, and the terrifying Picture of the boy holding his mother’s head was circulated on social media by himself. Many people came across the real pictures and were extremely disturbed to find the picture circulating online.

What are your thoughts on the horrific incident? Comment below.

