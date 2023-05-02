Sophie Turner Daughter Video: Check Social Media Baby Trending Footage Here!

In this article, you will find complete information about Sophie Turner Daughter Video and her reaction to the public reposting the video.

Have you seen the recent Instagram post of Sophia Turner? Why did she remove her daughter’s video from the Instagram story? What does Sophia have to say about the unusual video? The famous Game of Thrones celebrity Sophia Turner got trembling when she mistakenly uploaded the video of her daughter.

Worldwide people are talking about the daughter of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. There are many assumptions that she internationally uploaded the video to gain the public’s attention. However, if you want to know the complete reality of Sophie Turner Daughter Video, keep reading.

About the Video

Recently a video of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s daughter got viral on social media. Looking to which Sophie Turner deleted the post soon after uploading. Sophie Turner got upset when she mistakenly uploaded the video of a daughter on her Instagram. On Monday, she uploaded a story conveying a message to the audience and her followers.

She does not want to disclose the privacy of her daughter’s life. Sophi wants her child to grow up in a private environment and doesn’t want to reveal any identity or information about her. She wrote in the story that the video of her daughter was uploaded accidentally.

Sophie Turner Baby Video

Netizens are asking for the video of Sophie Turner’s baby, but luckily, there might be very few people who would have seen the story. Moreover, Sophie also requested her followers and viewers to delete the video if they reposted it on any other social platform. She wants her daughter to get the right to privacy, and she believes that it’s her responsibility to give her daughter a private environment to live and grow.

Sophie also mentioned a statement regarding the video in the story that it would be accidental if she posted any video of her daughter. According to Sophie, she used to record the videos of her daughter for private purposes, but mistakenly, such accidents can happen.

Sophie Turner Daughter Video Reply

Along with the message story on the Instagram post, she also posted a video in the dark frame. The reply video was posted on the official account of Sophie Turner, and you can hear her voice but cannot see her face. In the video, she was upset and accused that “it is very disgusting and shameful that people are saving my daughter’s picture without my permission.”

She also mentioned, “I uploaded the video by mistake, and I do not want any paparazzi to talk about my daughter. I am sick and disgusted by the road of men who are taking a picture of my daughter and printing it. I respectfully ask people to stop saving my daughter’s pictures without my consent.”

Public Statement on Sophie Turner Baby Video

Although the video was not visible to many, a few followers might have downloaded the video. If you look at social media, you won’t get any account with a picture of Sophie’s baby. Therefore many people are finding it is a publicity stunt to get the attention of the paparazzi. While some people think it’s by mistake and supporting and reporting the accounts that post pictures of Sophie’s daughter.

Sophie’s husband, Joe Jonas, didn’t share any news or statements regarding the situation. People are waiting for the Jonas brothers’ statement about the controversy.

Sophie Turner Daughter Video: Social media link

Twitter

Sophie Turner accidentally posts video of her and Joe Jonas' kid: 'An honest mistake' https://t.co/DXohhZPt5b — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 1, 2023

Final Verdict

Sophie Turner mistakenly uploaded the video of her daughter on the Instagram story. Sophie got mad at the behavior of the people to save the videos of her daughter without her consent. She admitted her mistake and posted a message regarding the unintentional video uploading. She’s requesting the public not to share or upload photos of her daughter.

Sophie Turner Daughter Video: FAQs

Q1 What is the age of Sophie Turner?

Sophie is 27 years old.

Q2 How many children do Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have?

The couple have two daughters.

Q3 For how many years did Sophie and Joe were together?

The couple got married on 1st May 2019.

Q5 What is the name of Sophie’s Daughter?

Willy Jonas

Q6 What is the Age of Sophie and Joe’s daughter?

2 Years.

Q7 Can we see the Sophie Turner Baby Video on Twitter?

No, there’s no video on Twitter.

