Sorensen John Obituary: Who Was Sorensen John? Explore His Full Biography Along With Details Of Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More

Source: dodbuzz.com

About the Death of John

The real name of John Sorensen is John James Luther Sorensen. He left for his heavenly abode on July 23, 2023, after going through multiple strokes. He was also struggling with lung cancer for six weeks. He graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine in 1986. He was also enlisted in the Navy of the United States from 1987 to 1998. He had a very strong personality and was popular among his friends. There are many other details on Wiki.

Personal Life of John

John tied the knot with Karen Lewicke on August 2, 1996. They had two children together. They are Erin and Kyle. John had a wonderful relationship with his wife and children. They also have a daughter Hannah. He was a very friendly person to his family and other people. He never hesitated to extend his helping hand to people in need. He also developed an interest in music and took a degree in music in 2001.

Biography of John

John was born on May 18, 1968. His parents were Kathleen and James Sorensen. He grew up in Racine. He worked in the Navy and also contributed to music. John touched the lives of many students as he worked as the band director at Wilmot High School. He served the United States Navy by taking on many responsibilities. John joined as a Navy officer and served across other countries, including Japan and Western Pacific Unit. He contributed a lot within his short lifespan. His Age was only 55 at the time of his death. People are mourning for such an irreparable loss. Everybody remembers his contribution to society.

Reactions of the People

People are mourning the loss. Since John had a wonderful personality, his near and dear ones are missing him. They are also paying tribute to him and condolences to his family. He never hurt anyone and treated everyone equally. He fulfilled all his responsibility toward his Parents, family, and society. He was an ideal person in the society. He did his work sincerely and was honest with others. John never excused anyone and helped everyone in whatever he could. Due to his popularity, many people are also interested to know his Net worth of $5.3 million.

Conclusion

People are trying to know more about John. Everyone mourned the loss as he was friendly with everyone. He also contributed a lot to the society. To know more, please visit the link

Q1. How old was John?

55.

Q2. Who was his wife?

Karen Lewicke.

Q3. Where was John born?

Racine.

Q4. Who are parents of John?

Kathleen and James Sorensen.

