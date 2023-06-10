Businesses need to deal with changes from time to time. This could be as a result of changes in the world, its politics or economics. It could also be simply because the business needs to change its approach to reach business goals. No person or business is free from having to deal with changes in their life.

For people at least, change isn’t always easy. This means that the employees of a business can have a much harder time dealing with changes. This can, in turn, affect the success of the business. A change management speaker can help you train your employees on how to better adapt to their changing environment.

Who Is a Change Management Speaker?

A change management speaker is someone who is knowledgeable on helping people and businesses adapt to change. They help businesses learn about leadership, and the business strategy that will be right for them. They help create an organizational culture that allows the employees to thrive, as well as build employee engagement.

Our change management speakers understand that innovation in society can require businesses to adopt change. Take for example technological innovations – these can and have changed how people lead their lives. But how can businesses sustain even when they need to adopt change? From project management to the agile methodology and even the digital transformation, change management speakers can help businesses learn about adaptability.

Who Are the Change Management Speakers That You Should Book?

Change management speakers can help businesses become more resilient, improving their adaptability and plasticity. Here are five change management speakers that you could consider booking for your next event.

Christopher TS Harvey

Christopher TS Harvey-HEad of Change at Tesco

Often referred to as The Change-Guy, Chris TS Harvey’s is a widely recognised Change Management expert. Chris dedicated the last 2o years of his career successfully delivering over 200 programmes for some of the largest corporations around the globe. He has helped countless organizations to learn to recognise and seize the opportunities by cultivating the right mindset. Christopher talks about mindset shifts, culture change helping organizations

Lindsay Herbert

Lindsay Herbert is the Chief Innovation Officer at IBM Garage. As a digital transformation leader, Lindsay works with IBM’s clients worldwide to help guide their journey through tech led change and transformation. From better customer experience to operational excellence, Lindsay Herbert’s detailed methodology (book Digital Transformation) helps organizations transform into better functioning, agile and flexible units. Capable of dealing with and profiting from change.

Allister Frost

Allister Frost was the first ever Digital Marketing Strategy at Microsoft. He is a digital transformation pioneer holding numerous Kimberly Clarke and Microsoft responsible for launching some of the most successful product campaigns for the brands.

Allister advises his clients on the future ready mindset to enable organizations to be better equipped to surf turbulent markets and times.

Bruce Daisley

Former Twitter VP, 2x Sunday Times Bestselling author of Fortitude and Workplace Culture Consultant, Bruce Daisley talks about organizational culture, change management and creativity, leadership.

Dr Michael Gervais

One of the most well-known performance psychologists dealing with top-tier athletes is Michael Gervais. On the Red Bull Stratos Project, Michael and Felix Baumgartner achieved notoriety. Felix needed assistance from Michael to get over the intense anxiety and claustrophobia he felt each time he put on the jump suit. Hence saving the projects.

Dr Michael is host of Finding Mastery podcast,where his guests include Satya Nadella, Mercedes’s Formula1 team boss Toto Wolff, Brene Brown and many more influential thought leaders, business leaders and elite sports people. Michael is also the presenter of Decoding Disruptors series, where he interviews individuals across a range of disciplines from Sports to Acting and From AI to Medicine. Some of his guests are, Dr Deepak Chopra, Bozoma St John and Accenture’s Rumman Chowdhury.

Dr. Chris Kutarna

Chris is an author, a speaker, a mental mapmaker, as well as a facilitator. He believes in balance as well as clarity. He raises awareness about mental maps that no longer work well for the world. Instead, he draws a new mental map for people, one that’s focused on the world that we actually inhabit today. In this way, he helps businesses and organizations adapt to the world in a way that primes them for success.

He also co-authored the book ‘Age Of Discovery: Navigating The Storms Of Our Second Renaissance’. This book went on to become a bestseller and was translated into eight languages. Previously, Chris has accurately predicted that Brecit would happen, and that Trump would become President.

Through his keynote speeches, he has talked about navigating the AI storm, the age of discovery, the second renaissance and leadership, and more. To book a change management speaker who can teach businesses about innovation, organization culture and the digital transformation, consider Dr. Chris Kutarna.

Dr. Paul Behrens

Paul is an associate professor of energy as well as environmental change. He teaches at Leiden University. He is also known for writing the science book ‘The Best Of Times, The Worst Of Times: Futures From The Frontier Of Climate Science’. In his book, he talks about the trajectory that humanity is currently on. He also talks about how a hopeful future can be achieved and how this would lead to the development of a world that was happier and more fulfilled.

Through his research as well as writing, he has focused on areas like energy, economic systems as well as food. His research has also appeared in several scientific journals as well as media outlets. These include the BBC, Politico, Thomson Reuters, Nature Energy, and more. His keynote speeches have been about climate change, energy transitions, environmental sustainability, and more. For a change management speaker that can help businesses adapt to the changing world, consider Dr. Paul Behrens.

Rachel Murphy

Rachel created a name for herself in the tech industry from when she worked for the NHS. She helped get over thirty million downloads for the NHS app. She also helped build and then sell a multi-million Pound company, within just a thousand days.

She’s worked to transform healthcare services. She is often listed as a member of the CIO100. In 2020, she was listed as one of the Inspired Fifty and given a CEO of the year award by CEO Monthly. She also works as a guest lecturer for the Global Business School Of Health. She has discussed patient-facing NHS change, honest leadership, and other subjects in her speeches.

Tsedal Neeley

Tsedal holds the Naylor Fitzhugh Chair in Business Management and serves as the Christensen Centre for Teaching and Learning’s Senior Associate Dean of Faculty Advancement. At the Harvard Business School, this is. She assists business owners in understanding how to adopt and put into practise digital and international strategies in order to scale their enterprises.

She regularly provides advice to top corporate leaders on becoming more agile, expanding globally, and embracing the digital era. LinkedIn has recognized her as an important voice for remote working. The Thinkers50 also named her as one of the Top Management Thinkers Of The World.

Through her keynote speeches, she has talked on the remote work revolution, the language of global success, digital inclusive organization, and more. To inform the public about project management, the agile methodology, business strategy and digital transformation, consider booking Tsedal Neeley. Zafer Parlar

Zafer has a degree in Management and Business Administration, and a Master’s in International Business Relations And Marketing. He is even an author, having written the book ‘Business Over Turkish Coffee’. This book has been used as a guide to learn about the Turkish business culture, and is used by businesses, universities and even consulates.

He is also well known for delivering speeches at international universities, companies, as well as other institutions. He has also spoken at the ‘Roundtable Meetings’ of The Economist, as well as for the World Economic Forum.

Through his keynote speeches, he has spoken on international business development and management, as well as managing through high inflation and interest rates. He can help your audience learn about business strategies, organizational culture, leadership, employee engagement, and more.

