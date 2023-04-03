How to Spy on My Boyfriend’s iPhone for Free

If you’re suspicious of your boyfriend’s activities, you might wonder how to spy on his device without him knowing. This blog post covers the reasons why you might want to spy on boyfriend’s iPhone and outlines the different methods you can use to do so.

Why Should You Spy on Boyfriend’s iPhone?

There are various reasons why you might want to track your boyfriend’s iPhone:

Infidelity: Did you know that male partners are more likely to cheat than female partners? Yes, it’s 20% for men and 13% for women. If you suspect that your boyfriend is cheating on you, tracking his iPhone can provide you with evidence of his infidelity.

Safety reasons: If your boyfriend is going through a difficult time or is in danger, tracking his iPhone can help you keep tabs on his location and ensure his safety.

Trust issues: If you don’t fully trust your boyfriend, tracking his iPhone can help alleviate your concerns and give you peace of mind.

Recovering lost or stolen device: If your boyfriend’s iPhone is lost or stolen, tracking it can help you locate and recover the device.

Best Ways to Spy on Boyfriend’s iPhone: Top 3

There are many ways to keep an eye on your significant other; if one doesn’t work, go for the other. Here are 3 best ways to track your partner’s iPhone:

iPhone Spy Apps

Using an iPhone spy app is the best way to track your partner’s movements. Usually, spy apps offer features such as GPS tracking and monitoring of texts, social media, and dating apps. With access to the phone’s GPS or SIM card, you’ll be able to easily track your boyfriend’s location and gain insights into his online activity. No jailbreak means no extra hassle (and some apps do not require tampering with the phone settings), making this solution our top recommended way out.

In-Built Tools

iOS devices have several built-in tools that can help you spy on boyfriend’s iPhone. One such tool is Find My iPhone, which lets you locate his phone using GPS location. This feature also lets you remotely lock his device or erase its data if it gets lost or stolen.

Physical Access

If you have physical access to your partner’s iPhone, you can check his text messages, call logs, and browser history to gain insight into his activities. By browsing his phone, you may discover evidence of infidelities, such as inappropriate text messages or suspicious browser history. However, note that this approach might not be so easy to try if he can barely keep his hands off the phone.

Top Apps to Spy on Your Boyfriend’s iPhone for Free

How to spy on your boyfriend’s iPhone? Use the following apps:

iKeyMonitor – Free Spy App with No Jailbreak Requirements

If you’re looking for a free spy app to spy on boyfriend’s iPhone, iKeyMonitor is a great option. While primarily designed for parental control, the app allows you to monitor text messages, installed apps, calls, keystrokes, and social media activity. With iKeyMonitor, you’ll be able to set schedules to record phone surroundings, limit screen time, and even block games or apps.

One standout feature of iKeyMonitor is its ability to send alerts when it detects dangerous or inappropriate keywords on your partner’s phone. This feature can help you stay informed about any red flags in his activity.

In terms of monitoring capabilities, iKeyMonitor offers features like website tracking, call and SMS monitoring, screenshots, keystrokes, and social media chat messages. iKeyMonitor is compatible with Android, iPhone, Windows, and macOS devices, and its free plan is user-friendly and easy to set up. Whether you’re a parent or someone looking to monitor your hubby’s activities, iKeyMonitor is a reliable and effective tool to consider. It also has a free trial, so try it out.

GEOfinder – Anonymous Tracker to Spy on Location Stealthily

GEOfinder is another useful spy app, and it doesn’t require installation. It will help you spy on iPhone with just phone number. With this app, you can quickly enter any phone number and find out where the phone associated with it is located, regardless of carrier.

GEOfinder uses location data from cellular networks, WiFi networks, and GPS to provide accurate information. However, the target phone must be turned on to provide location information, and the accuracy of data depends on the phone’s location permissions.

Overall, GEOfinder is a straightforward and affordable option for tracking your boyfriend’s iPhone location, and its ease of use and web-based nature makes it a convenient choice for beginners.

TiSPY – Have a Piece of Mind by Keeping an Eye on Your Boyfriend’s Activities

TiSPY is one of the better-priced apps to spy on your boyfriend’s iPhone. This app is designed to help you monitor the needed device without being detected.

TiSPY is easy to install and comes with several features that allow you to track phone activity, including call logs, texting activity, photos, emails, and social media.

With TiSPY, you’ll have the option to monitor your boyfriend’s text messages and real-time location, set up geofencing to get alerts when he enters or leaves a specific area, and remotely access his device camera – spy on your significant other through his iPhone camera, take photos, or record videos.

One of the key benefits of TiSPY is that it operates in stealth mode, meaning that your boyfriend won’t be able to detect that the app is installed on his device. TiSPY is also easy to use, and the app’s dashboard provides a clear and detailed overview of all the phone activity being monitored.

Spy on Boyfriend’s iPhone Without Installing an App for Free

Need a simple answer to “How to spy on boyfriend’s iPhone?” While there are various spy apps available, you may not want to install anything on your partner’s gadget. In that case, you’ll be pleased to know that there are apps available that work without installing software:

Google Maps

Google Maps is a popular navigation app that can also be used to spy on boyfriend’s iPhone. If you can access his Google account and his location is turned on, you’ll be able to easily track his whereabouts.

To do this, open Google Maps and click on the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the upper left corner of the screen. Then, select “Location sharing” from the menu and choose your own Google account. Once done, you’ll see his real-time location on the map.

iCloud Find My iPhone

iCloud Find My iPhone is a built-in feature that can be employed if you are interested in how to spy on your boyfriend’s iPhone location if you have his Apple ID and password. To use this feature, go to iCloud.com and log in with his Apple ID and password.

Then, click on “Find My iPhone” and select your boyfriend’s iPhone from the list of devices. You’ll see its location on the map and even play a sound to locate it if it’s nearby. If his iPhone is turned off, you can still see its last known location. However, note that this method requires you to have access to his Apple ID and password.

Conclusion

We hope you now have the answer to “How to spy on my boyfriend’s iPhone for free?” It can be done through various methods, such as using iPhone spy apps, in-built tools, physical access, and online services like Google Maps and iCloud Find My iPhone. While it is important to respect your partner’s privacy, if you have reasons to suspect that he is cheating or doing something inappropriate, these methods can help you confirm or refute your suspicions.