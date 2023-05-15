[Unedited] Stanley 1913 Us Scam: Is Stanley 1913 Legit? Check Full Details On Features And Legitimacy Of Stanley1913us.com

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about the Stanley 1913 Us Scam to know the plot of the scam and the authenticity of stanley1913.com.

Stanley is a reputed brand manufacturing and selling Tumblers, drinkware, food storage, coolers, jugs, and camp cookware. As the logo of Stanley contains the year of its establishment – 1913, it has built up its brand name ever since in the United States.

Did you know that a new scam has been featured on the internet? Did you know most of the scamming posts were related to Stanley’s Tumbler? So, let’s check about Stanley 1913 Us Scam.

About Stanley 1913 Scam:

Pictures started circulating on social media websites and the internet about special offers on Stanley Tumbler. Different sizes of Tumblers were offered at a discounted price. The posts were specifically circulated on Facebook. Most posts included bundled sales offering a 25% discount on purchasing two Tumblers! The Tumbler featured 14 Oz and 40 Oz Tumbler.

Fewer posts included shortened bitly links, and a few included links to brandcycle.shop/e734b. Surprisingly, the link redirected the users to the genuine stanley1913.com website. The Facebook pages informed the customers to avail of the 25% discount on Stanley 40 Oz Tumbler by choosing the quantity of Tumbler as two, and stanley1913.com will automatically apply the discount.

So, the customer expects that if he buys two 14 Oz Tumblers, which cost $40, and if the 25% discount is deducted, the deal will cost $30 only due to a $10 discount. But, when the customers order the Tumbler on stanley1913.com, NO discounts were applied, and the purchase costs the full $40! The advertisement on Facebook about the Stanley Tumbler discount getting applied during the checkout is a scam.

It must be noted that stanley1913.com has its official @StanleyBrand Facebook page, where no such discounts were announced. Additionally, the offer of Stanley 1913 Us Scam and bundled deals and discounts appeared on a private Facebook page. Hence, such claims are unrealistic. Similarly, laterdse.online offered Stanley cups for unrealistic $9.90, whis is a scam and a phishing attempt. Such ads on social media are an attempt to defame stanley1913.com.

About The Quencher:

The 40 Oz Tumbler from Stanley is branded as The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler. It is available in two variants. The second variant is known as The Quencher Soft Matter Tumbler. The first variant is available in 14 colors for $45, and the Soft Matter is available for $50. Both variants gained 4.5/5 stars on Stanley1913us.com product reviews.

The Quencher is a stylish Tumbler that can be carried on the go. It contains straw and is mostly used during jogging, outdoors, and while traveling.

The legitimacy of stanley1913.com:

Stanley1913.com was registered in Tempe, AZ, USA, on 11th/September/2019. It is a 3-years, 8-months, and 5-days old website. Stanley1913.com was last updated on 12th/September/2021. However, Stanley1913.com’s registration will expire within 3-months and 28-days on 11th/September/2023.

Stanley1913.com achieved an excellent 100% trust and business ranking each, a low 5% suspicion score, zero Alexa rank, and an above-average 57/100 Domain Authority. Stanley1913.com uses an HTTPS protocol and answered Is Stanley 1913 Legit; any blacklisting engines do not blacklist it. Its IP 23.227.38.74 has a Low-Domain Validated Certificate (DV SSL) for the next 144 days.

Features of stanley1913.com:

Stanley1913.com included terms of usage, privacy policy, FAQs, and customer service contact information. William Stanley Jr founded Stanley in 1913. After more than 100 years, Stanley is stable and established high-quality standards.

It needs to be noted that The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler was featured on stanley1913.com from 9th/May/2023, and the Soft Matter variant was featured from 12th/May/2023. Immediately after their presence on stanley1913.com, Facebook posts related to various Stanley Tumblers with great discounts and offers started circulating.

Social media relationship and links of Stanley1913us.com:

Stanley is present on Instagram, Linktree, Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube, with 655.57K+ subscribers.

Conclusion:

Stanley1913.com seems a legitimate website due to its trust, business, DA, and low suspicion score. It is an old website that gained positive customer reviews and ratings. Stanley1913.com’s products are marketed on social media and in e-stores. But not all social media ads are genuine. Hence, purchasing Stanley’s products from official websites that give genuine discounts is advisable.

Stanley 1913 Us Scam – FAQ

