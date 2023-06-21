Stockton Rush Wikipedia: What Happened to Stockton Rush? Who Are The Missing Passengers? Also Explore Details On His Net Worth, And LinkedIn Account

This article is about Stockton Rush Wikipedia and some other important details. Read more on this topic.

What Happened to Stockton Rush?

Stockton Rush is the founder and CEO of OceanGate. The company provides submersibles for various research and exploration. Recently the name of the company and its founder have been in the headlines after the news of the missing five members, including Rush. Stockton was with four other members who started a journey of the expedition to investigate the wreckage of the Titanic. Five members, including Rush, got stuck on a submersible and lost contact with the team above water. People are talking about him. They are also asking about his Net Worth. It has been reported that his Net worth is $12 million. People are interested to know about the whereabouts of Rush and his team.

About Stockton Rush

Stockton is a 61-year-old man. He owned Ocean Gate company which offers submersibles. He founded the company in 2009 to provide submersibles for research or exploration. There is very limited information regarding the personal and professional life of Rush. Although people are interested in knowing more about Rush, no one can provide detailed information due to the lack of proper information. Government organizations are still searching for him and his team.

Stockton Rush Wikipedia and His Company

Stockton founded the OceanGate company in 2009 to provide submersibles for research and exploration. The company is based in the United States. It is in operation in Everett, Washington. In 2021, the company started receiving paying customers to visit the Titanic Shipwreck. The company used Titan Submersible in this expedition journey. The cost of this expedition was US$250,000 per person. Titan lost its contact on 18th June 2023 during the mission. Stockton Rush was also present in this mission. The mission was started to view the Titanic shipwreck. The company aimed to make the expedition available to private citizens. Although Stockton Rush Safety was the company’s responsibility, he had been missing since 18th June.

What is Submersible?

A submersible is a watercraft that is designed to operate underwater. A Submersible is different from a submarine. The submarine can operate independently, having all the facilities, including independent cruising, power supply and air renewal system. The submarine is a self-sufficient craft. But, the submersible operates only with the support of a nearby vessel. Sometimes, it also operates with the support of a larger submarine. There are various types of submersibles, including crewed and uncrewed. These are remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) or unmanned underwater vehicles. People are searching for LinkedIn of Rush. People are searching for his social media accounts to know more about him.

Who Are the Missing Passengers?

Apart from Stockton Rush, other missing passengers include British businessman Hamish Harding, French diving specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistan’s richest person Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. Although the rescue teams are operating, they cannot spot the passengers. They lost contact with the Atlantic Ocean. The family and friends of these passengers are trying to find their whereabouts. Other people are also excited about these missing passengers. All of them, including Stockton Rush Wikipedia, were dignified persons of the society.

Why was Rust Worried?

When Rust was asked about his worries, he replied about the challenges, including overhangs, fish nets and entanglement risks which could prohibit the return. He emphasized the advantage of using proper piloting tactics to prevent these challenges. According to him, only cautious navigation can avert these challenges. He talked about the technology and design for the underwater operations. These technologies are very straightforward. Although people are trying to know more about Stockton, there is insufficient information about his personal life. There is no information regarding his partner and children. Stockton Rush Wikipedia does not include any information about him. He became popular only after establishing OceanGate. Moreover, his expedition also brought him into the headlines. After missing with other four members, people discuss his life and achievement.

What Was the Mission of OceanGate?

The main purpose of OceanGate was to make underwater exploration cheaper. It wanted to make the exploration accessible to ordinary citizens. Before founding OceanGate, Rust realized two main obstacles to exploration. These obstacles are the perception of danger and a few submersible vehicles with a human crew. Other submersible vehicles are mainly built and owned by government agencies. Stockton Rush Wikipedia emphasized various aspects while founding the company. He stated that submersibles are the safest vehicle in the world. During that time, there was no private owner of the submersible. No privately owned vehicles could carry people to the depth of 6,500 ft. It is considered as the half of the average depth of the ocean.

The OceanGate acquired Antipodes and developed Cyclops and Titan. The company acquired Antipodes Submersible in 2012. It is designed with two large domes for visual and photography. Cyclops 1 was developed by the company with the help of the Applied Physics Laboratory of the University of Washington. The company of Stockton Rush Wikipedia also developed Titan with the help of the same Laboratory.

Conclusion

People are excited to know about Rush and the other passengers who went missing along with him. He was a dedicated person and worked hard for his business. He founded his company OceanGate with a great vision. It helped him to earn a lot of respect as well. To know more, please visit the link

