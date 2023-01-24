Stunna Girl and Tommie Fight Video: Are The Tapes Going Viral On Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter Media? Checkout Here!

This article shares details of a Stunna Girl and Tommie Fight Video, where two celebrities were caught on camera having a fistfight.

Did Stunna girl fight with Tommie? Was there a fistfight between them? Tommie Lee keeps making news, and not always for sound reasons. Therefore, people across the United States and other countries believe she can never get a break.

The fight between the two had made headlines, and people enjoyed watching it. Many users are looking for what content is there in the footage shared. So, check out Stunna Girl and Tommie Fight Video details in this post below.

What happened between Tommie and Stunna Girl?

While shooting a brand-new reality television program for the Zeus network, Tommie and Stunna were involved in a heated dispute that ultimately descended into violence. It was an epic incident for viewers when reality television star Stunna Girl and her opponent, Love and Hip Hop artist Tommie Lee engaged in a punching brawl.

After Stunna allegedly referred to Tommie, a granny, as a wrinkly aged lady,” the mainstream press believed that things had gone wrong.



According to reports, Tommie became enraged and assaulted the young artist. This incident is also Viral On Tiktok. However, the link is not accessible.

Is Tommie facing criticism?

Hip-hop celebrity Stunna Girl is an online media influencer with two significant singles, “On the Record” and “Real Rap,” the former uploaded to the YouTube channel Proxclusiv M.

Following the publication of Tommie’s argumentative interaction with a California Intercontinental Hotel worker, the Love and Hip Hop celebrity is now facing criticism. The hospitality industry worker apparently did not like how she and her pals acted after getting into a fight.

What is there in Tommie’s video?

As per Instagram post in the fight with Stunna girl, Tommie, sadly, was not ready for what transpired next. We have proof that Stunna Girl grabbed Tommie and tore away her clothes and hair.

Just after a struggle, Tommie was captured on camera. It was all taken off the stunning Love & Hip Hop diva, even her weaves. However, Tommie doesn’t appear to be concerned by anything. The footage was also searched on Telegram; it is not accessible.

How did Tommie appear in the footage?

Her fight with Stunna Girl, another cast member from Zeus, resulted in the release of the footage just a few days later. Tommie Lee can be seen exiting a nightclub in some other clip without her wig or top on.

Reports testified that Stunna’s boyfriend joined the both in a multilateral battle and attacked a girl on the other side. Many Youtube channels have also released Stunna and Tommie’s fight clips.

Conclusion:

Tommie and Stunna Girl had a fist attack with each other during a shoot for the reality television program. Many social media channels, such as Twitter and other sites, have shared the video clip. You can also check some more facts about the fight between Tommie and Stunna’s girl here.

Did you see the fight video of Tommie and Stunna girl? Share what you think of the celebrities fighting during the shooting.

