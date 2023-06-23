Suleman Dawood LinkedIn: How Old Was Suleman Dawood? Check University, Strathclyde, Aunt, Glasgow & Net Worth Details Here!

The below article on Suleman Dawood LinkedIn covers all the unknown facts about Shahzada Dawood’s son Suleman.

Do you know who Suleman Dawood was? Do you know the reason behind Suleman Dawood’s death? Suleman Dawood, the son of Shahzada Dawood, the famous British-Pakistani businessman, recently passed away because of the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submarine. This news is now trending on social media platforms.

After the catastrophic implosion of the Titan went viral among the citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, people started looking for Suleman Dawood LinkedIn details. Not everyone knows everything about this nineteen-year-old deceased passenger of the Titan. So, if you are also interested to learn about Suleman Dawood, please read the entire article.

source: dodbuzz.com

Disclaimer: All the information mentioned here is for educational purposes only. We have collected all the details from trustworthy and reliable sources. We are against promoting explicit content and fake news.

How did Suleman Dawood die?

Suleman Dawood went on an expedition of the Titan submarine with his father, Shahzada Dawood, on 18th June Sunday, morning. But little did he know it was his last expedition with his father. The Titan submarine went to the wreck of the Titanic, which sat almost 3,800 meters below the sea surface.

But unfortunately, the submarine faced a problem, and it could not survive the immense pressure of water. So, a catastrophic implosion happened to the Titan submarine, and a nineteen-year-old University student lost his life. The death of Suleman Dawood and other fellow passengers was painful.

Suleman Dawood’s Obituary and Funeral:

As the whole incident happened under the sea, it is difficult to find the dead body of Suleman Dawood. Suleman Dawood’s dead body might have shattered into pieces because of the catastrophic implosion in the Titan submarine. On 22nd June 2023, Suleman Dawood’s death news went viral on social media platforms. So, till now, Suleman’s family did not say anything about his funeral ceremony. But we can assume that the Dawood family will arrange a funeral service for the University student Suleman and his father, Shahzada.

Suleman Dawood’s Parents and Family:

Suleman Dawood was the son of Shahzada Dawood and Christine Dawood. Suleman’s father, Shahzada, was a famous British-Pakistani businessman, philanthropist, and investor. Christine, the mother of Suleman, is a life coach and psychologist. Suleman has a sister named Alina Dawood. Hussain Dawood is the grandfather of Suleman.

Apart from them, Suleman Dawood has an Aunt named Azmeh Dawood. After this horrible incident, Suleman’s aunt, Azmeh, shared a piece of shocking news. In a phone interview, Azmeh revealed that Suleman did not want to go on the expedition. But he agreed to go there because of his father, Shahzada Dawood. Azmeh also mentioned that Suleman was terrified by the news of going into the Titan submarine.

Suleman Dawood’s aunt, Azmeh, is still in shock. Everything seems like a horror film to her. Suleman’s Aunt said she would never get into the Titan submarine even for a million dollars. She told the media that Suleman went on this expedition because his father, Shahzada Dawood, used to be mad about the Titanic. That’s why Shahzada and Suleman chose to go to the wreck of the Titanic.

Was Suleman Dawood married?

No, Suleman Dawood was not married. He was just a nineteen-year-old Strathclyde University student. But there are no details available if Suleman Dawood was in a relationship with someone.

Suleman Dawood’s Wiki:

Full Name Suleman Dawood Birth Year 2004 Birth Place Karachi, Pakistan Age at the time of death 19 years Profession University student Marital Status Unmarried Zodiac Sign Not known

Suleman Dawood’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion:

Suleman Dawood was a British-Pakistani man. Suleman’s ethnicity was mixed. His religion was Islam. Apart from this, people also searched for the Net Worth of Suleman. But being a University student, Suleman Dawood did not start earning money. Though Suleman Dawood had not any net worth, his father, Shahzada Dawood, used to be one of the richest businessmen.

Suleman Dawood’s Education Qualification:

According to some sources, Suleman Dawood recently graduated from the ACS International School Cobham in Surrey, England. Some online sources revealed that Suleman was a student of the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

One of the family members of Suleman informed the media that Suleman used to be a big fan of science fiction and learning new things. Suleman had a great interest in playing volleyball and solving Rubik’s cube. You can also check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to learn more details about Suleman Dawood’s death.

Suleman Dawood’s Age and Birthday:

On 18th June 2023, when Suleman Dawood lost his life because of a catastrophic implosion, he was only a nineteen-year-old University student who had a lot of dreams. The family members of Suleman did not mention his birth date. People guessed Suleman’s birth year that is 2004, by his age.

Social Media Sites Links:

Azmeh Dawood, la tía de Suleman Dawood (el joven de 19 años que falleció en el Submarino) dijo que su sobrino estaba "aterrorizado" de realizar el viaje y que solamente lo hizo porque era la semana de el Día del Padre y no quería decepcionar a su papá❤️‍🩹que triste pic.twitter.com/VVXJPEreyt — juli🔮 (@cronopiatw) June 23, 2023

Conclusion:

We request everyone including those who are looking for Suleman Dawood LinkedIn profile, to pray for Suleman Dawood’s soul to rest in peace. Nineteen is not an age to die. May the almighty give strength to the family members of Suleman to bear this unbearable pain. Those who are totally unaware of this viral news should click here to watch the animation video of the Titan submarine’s implosion.

Have you heard about this news? Please comment.

Suleman Dawood LinkedIn– FAQ Section:

Q.1 Is Suleman Dawood dead?

Ans. Yes.

Q.2 How did Suleman Dawood die?

Ans. Because of a catastrophic implosion in the Titan submarine.

Q.3 Who was Suleman’s father?

Ans. Shahzada Dawood.

Q.4 What did Suleman’s father do?

Ans. He was a British-Pakistani businessperson.

Q.5 Who is the sister of Suleman?

Ans. Alina Dawood.

Q.6 Was Suleman a student of the University of Strathclyde?

Ans. Yes.

Q.7 How Old Was Suleman Dawood?

Ans. 19 years.

Q.8 How many passengers were there in the Titan submarine?

Ans. Five passengers.

Q.9 What are the names of the fellow passengers?

Ans. Suleman Dawood, Shahzada Dawood, Stockton Rush, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Hamish Harding.

Also Read :- {Unedited} Harper Hempel Linkedin: Who Is Harper Hempel? Check What Is In The Harper Hempel Scandal, Also Explore Her Wiki, Twitter, IG, And Reddit Account Details