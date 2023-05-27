Super Typhoon Mawar Philippines: What is The Typhoon Track and Center? Check Latest Update Now!

The article highlights all the important points related to Super Typhoon Mawar Philippines and the associated damages it will bring to the Philippines.

Have you heard of the latest super typhoon, Mavar, which is all set to move toward the Philippines? People Worldwide are keeping track of the cyclone to know about the damages it will bring with them with their most powerful winds and rain. The typhoon is said to be the most powerful typhoon on Earth for the past 2 years.

In this post, we will update the readers about Super Typhoon Mawar Philippines and when it is predicted to prevail. Stay tuned to this article to know the updates.

Super typhoon strengthens as it moves over the Pacific.

As per the reports, the typhoon already reached the Philippines on Friday night, and the center was approximately 1450 km east of Luis, the country’s largest and most populous Island. The typhoon has approached with a wind speed of 300 km per hour, and once it completely approaches the Philippines, heavy rain flooding and landslides are sure to prevail.

The weather department reported that by late Sunday or Monday, heavy winds with rain could lash the Northern areas of Luzon, and there is also a possibility of the monsoon rains to increase to the other parts of the country.

Mawar Super Typhoon Update

The weather department also predicted that the storm would prevail for the next 2 days with a wind speed of 240 km per hour, and then it would weaken. The storm will be known as Betty, as the Philippines provides its names for such typhoons when it enters its area of responsibility.

Mawa is one of the strongest storms observed in May, and it stands strong and at the top of the list against all other storms that happened in 2022. The typhoon easily fits into the grid of more intense cyclones.

Mawar Super Typhoon Track

The weather department has kept track of the damages that the storm can potentially bring and the effects that it will have on other countries such as Taiwan, China and South Korea. On Friday morning, the winds had a speed of 145 km per hour to 165 and were perfectly seen on satellite showing extreme pace with a hollowed-out eye.

Previous reports show that there have been only 8 typhoons since 1950, which attained category 5 status during May, and the current typhoon Mawar is 9th in the ranking. The report in itself shows how powerful the storm is.

Super Typhoon Mawar 2023 strongest storm on Earth

The Mawar Super Typhoon Update has already attained the rank of the most powerful storm for the past 2 years, and it is now predicted that Mawa can strengthen further on Sunday and affect other countries as well. There will be more rainfall with more powerful winds.

People are asked to stay in their respective houses and not move out as the storm can bring devastating results, and it is advisable that people must take precautions and stay in their houses.

Conclusion

Super typhoon Mawar is expected to strengthen in the coming days and has already caused substantial damage. As the typhoon strengthens, more damage will prevail. The typhoon is considered one of the most powerful storms, and people’s eyes are on the progression of the typhoon and the preventive measures they can take to protect themselves.

Super Typhoon Mawar Philippines-FAQs

Q1. What is super typhoon Mawar?

It is an extremely powerful tropical cyclone in the Philippines Sea.

Q2. Which country is expected to be affected other than the Philippines?

China, Taiwan and South Korea.

Q3. What is the intensity level of the typhoon?

The storm has attained a maximum wind speed of 300 km per hour and is moving West at 27 km per hour.

Q4. What is the other name for super typhoon Mawar?

Betty

Q5. Under which category does super typhoon mawar belong?

Category 5 is considered one of the most dangerous categories in cyclonic storms.

Q6. When did the super typhoon approach?

It approached on Friday morning.

Q7. What are the current updates about this super typhoon?

The typhoon is expected to intensify in the coming days.

