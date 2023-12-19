Suzanne Emma Biography: Check Complete Information On First Wife, And Second Wife

In this article, we deliver Suzanne Emma Biography and Suzanne Emma Rero fascinating facts and more about his husband Emeka Ike First Wife and Second Wife details.

Who is Suzanne Emma? Would you like to know about her biography? Suzanne Emma is a woman, and she was born in Nigeria. She has lived her life full of ups and downs. Suzanne Emma’s husband is a well-known actor in the United Kingdom and the United States. Continue reading the Suzanne Emma Biography article to take a closer look at the life of Suzanne Emma. And also five fascinating facts about her.

Suzanne Emma is a familiar Dutch-Nigerian teacher. She is the wife of Emeka Ike, a famous Nollywood actor. Suzanne has grieved domestic violence throughout her 17-year marriage to the actor Emeka Ike. She has defendant Ike of torture, molestation, and constant beatings.

Suzanne Emma and Emeka Ike got married in 2000. In 2015, she filed for divorce because he tortured Suzenne more throughout their marriage life. In 2014, the first time Suzanne Emma was physically hassled by her husband Ike, and the same thing happened again in 2015.

Suzanne Emma Rero

Suzanne Emma grew up in a modest family. She faced many challenges in her life, and she was determined to make something of herself. She became a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman.

Suzanne Emma met the Nollywood actor Emeka Ike in 2000. They both fell in love and got married in the same year. This couple had four children. Suzanne and Emeka Ike’s married life was not without its challenges. Suzanne filed for a breakup from Emeka, mentioning emotional and physical assault. The couple’s divorce was confirmed in 2017. Suzanne Emma is the actor Emeka Ike First Wife.

Suzanne Emma’s life challenges

Suzanne Emma faced lots of challenges in her life. Suzanne has remained a resilient and strong woman. She continued her business kingdom and encouraged many women in her nation.

Suzanne Emma is a patron and has been involved in numerous charitable foundations. She is zealous about endowing women and children. She made her life’s goal to transform the world.

About Emeka Ike

Emeka Ike is a well-known actor, film producer, and director. He has left a permanent mark in the Nollywood film industry. Suzanne Emma is the actor’s first wife. Emeka Ike Second Wife is Yolanda Pfeiffer. Emeka Ike was born on 22nd March 1967 in Imo State. He is currently 56 years old.

Emeka Ike started his professional acting career as an undergraduate. He has since been showcased in more than a hundred blockbuster films. He gained popularity in 1987 after featuring in the Deadly Affairs film.

Emeka Ike Marriage life

Emeka Ike has been married twice. He is the proud father of five kids. He got married to Suzanne Emma first, and it ended in divorce. The couple has four kids. Later married Yolanda Pfeiffer. Emeka Ike’s marriage life with Suzanne was not without its challenges. Suzanne Emma filed for divorce in 2015 from Emeka Ike because of physical and emotional assault.

Suzanne Emma is the Ex-wife of the famous Nollywood actor Emeka Ike. The couple got divorced due to the allegation of Suzanne. Later, the actor married a South African model, Yolanda Pfeiffer. Click the link to learn more about Suzanne Emma.

