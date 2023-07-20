Sybil Lau LinkedIn: Who Is Sybil Lau? Check Her Family Details, Age & About Father Here!

This post on Sybil Lau LinkedIn will provide information about the fiancé of Mr Ng’s Kok song and help you determine the responses to your queries.

On July 19, former GIC investment chairman Ng Kok Song, 75, announced he was running for the presidency, causing a stir in Singapore political climate. Sybil Lau, his 45-year-old fiancée, was standing next to him, drawing the interest of internet users all over the country. This article on Sybil Lau LinkedIn profile looks into several aspects of her life and sheds insight on her associations, associations she has made, and her connection with Mr Ng.

Why did she become a topic of discussion on LinkedIn?

After Ng Kok Song announced his candidacy for president, Sybil Lau, his finance, caught the attention of netizens all over the country. They began to learn more about her and started looking her up on various social media websites, and as a result, she became the subject of conversation.

Sybil Lau Father: A Diplomatic Legacy

Ms Sybil Lau is a Singaporean citizen raised in Canada and descended from a wealthy family. Her father, Liu Zhaohang, was the first Chinese-Canadian diplomat assigned to a G7 nation and served as Canada’s High Commissioner to Brunei. Additionally, Zhang Yuliang, her maternal grandpa, was a well-known businessman in Hong Kong focusing on finance and real estate, which gives Sybil Lau Family a Diplomatic Legacy.

Background in education

Ms Lau obtained a bachelor’s degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, in December 2000. But her LinkedIn page doesn’t state what she studied in college.

Wealth manager and financial analyst:

In Ms Lau’s professional career, she worked from 2005 to 2007 as an analyst in finance at Goldman Sachs. Beginning in 2009, she subsequently oversaw her family’s riches. Sybil Lau Age also became the topic of conversation as she achieved massive popularity at a very early age.

Bridgewater Associates associates include

Ms Lau joined the management team of a family office founded in Singapore in 2020 by famed American billionaire Ray Dalio, who is also the creator of Bridgewater Associates, one of the most significant hedge funds in the world.

WATCH: Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song introduces his family after announcing his presidential bid at the Elections Department on Wednesday (July 19). His fiancee, Ms Sybil Lau, 45, who is a Canada-born Singaporean, had a few words to say. https://t.co/G0VDUnGhKH pic.twitter.com/bIhx3YAOMc — TODAY (@TODAYonline) July 19, 2023

Conclusion

The attention is on Mr Ng Kok Song’s fiancée, Ms Sybil Lau, as her presidential campaign causes a rippling effect in Singapore politics. She is a Singaporean national with a distinguished profession, a deep family history, and a living example of her achievements.

