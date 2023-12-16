T Ravikanth Ias Biography Wikipedia: Check Crucial Details of His Net Worth 2023, Date of Birth, Age, Career!

Check all details available as per the research about T Ravikanth Ias Biography Wikipedia and his Net Worth 2023, Date of Birth, Age, Career.

Are you curious to know the T Ravikanth IAS Overview? T Ravikanth is a highly regarded Indian civil servant holding the position of an IAS officer in India. Recent reports indicate his assignment as the Principal Secretary (Medical Education), while Anandi assumes the role of IT and Communications Secretary.

We are now sharing here the T Ravikanth Ias Biography Wikipedia and more details to make our readers aware.

Exclusive details of T Ravikanth Ias Biography Wikipedia:

Interestingly, T Ravikanth Ias has been appointed as the CEO of Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Development Council. Ravikanth, a 1998 batch IAS officer, now serves as the Principal Secretary alongside Anandi, who belongs to the 2007 batch of IAS officers.

T Ravikanth IAS Profile, Biography, and Age Wikipedia details:

Full Name: T Ravikanth

Occupation: Indian Civil Servant (IAS)

Age: 52 years

Date of Birth: August 3, 1971

Place of Birth: India

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Religion: Hinduism

Nationality: Indian

Education: Details about School and College Not Available

In recent updates, the Rajasthan government announced the appointment of T Ravikant, an IAS officer, as the Principal Secretary (PS) to the state’s newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Friday.

More about his Net Worth 2023, Date of Birth, Age, Career:

T Ravikant, born on August 3, 1971, in India, currently stands at 52 years of age as of 2023. He commemorates his birthday annually on August 3, governed by the zodiac sign Leo and following the Hinduism religion. Unfortunately, specific details about his schooling and college remain undisclosed.

T Ravikanth IAS Family Background, Parents

Details about T Ravikanth’s parents, including their names and professions, have not been disclosed yet. Similarly, information regarding his siblings remains unavailable.

Read More: Daniela Costa Wikipedia: People Searching For His Leaving Class,He of what died And Instagram!

T Ravikanth IAS Marital Status, Wife, Children

T Ravikanth is happily married, although specifics about his wife’s name and profession are currently undisclosed. There is no available information regarding their wedding date or location. Additionally, details about T Ravikanth’s children have not been made public.

T Ravikanth IAS Nationality, Religious Beliefs for T Ravikanth Ias Biography Wikipedia:

T Ravikanth holds Indian nationality and follows the Hinduism religion.

T Ravikanth IAS Financial Status

As a renowned Indian civil servant (IAS), T Ravikanth’s net worth has not been disclosed publicly.

Frequently Asked Questions About T Ravikanth Wiki

Q.1 Who is T Ravikanth?

Ans. To know more from T Ravikanth Ias Biography Wikipedia, T Ravikanth is a prominent Indian civil servant (IAS). Recent reports indicate his appointment as the Principal Secretary (Medical Education), while Anandi assumes the role of IT and Communications Secretary.

Q.2 How old is T Ravikanth?

Ans. T Ravikanth is currently 52 years old, as of 2023.

Q.3 Where was T Ravikanth Born?

Ans. T Ravikanth was born in India.

Q.4 Who are T Ravikanth’s parents?

Ans. Details about T Ravikanth’s parents remain undisclosed.

Q.5 What is T Ravikanth’s Height?

Ans. T Ravikanth stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches.

Final Words:

As per the availability of the information we have detailed about T Ravikanth Ias Biography Wikipedia and his Net Worth 2023, Date of Birth, Age, Career here in this article. People are always interested to know the details of popular personalities to get inspired. If you are also inspired by someone then do share with us in the comment box.

Also watch here to understand more.

Also Read: Aldo Pastur Wikipedia Age: Check Fecha de Nacimiento & Biography!