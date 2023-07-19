Tan Chuan Jin Wife Photo: Is Tan Chuan Jin Married? Also Find Full Information On Tan Chuan Jin Children, And Family Photo

The post elaborates well-detailed information on the trending news of “Tan Chuan Jin Wife Photo“.

Do you know Tan Chuan Jin? Are you aware of his resignation? Tan Chuan Jin has recently resigned from his post. People of Singapore and Malaysia are curious to knowledge the reason behind his resignation. The information regarding the wife of Tan Chuan is also searched by several people around the country.

Who is the wife of Tan Chuan Jin?

Tan Chuan Jin who has recently resigned from his position as speaker in the Singapore parliament is trending worldwide. People are searching for details about his wife. As per online sources, Tan Chuan is married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple have two children together. Unfortunately, there is not much information available online about his wife.

As per sources, Tan Chuan Jin is also accused of having an affair with a fellow member of parliament. There are not many details about his wife but there are accusations of Tan Chuan having an extramarital affair.

Tan Chuan Jin Family Photo

Tan Chuan’s family photos are getting viral as the latter has a wife and two children in his family. Due to the alleged extramarital affair, people are searching for his family. Tan Chaun is a married man and the couple has two children. There is no information about how long the couple has been together and how old are their children.

As per the online sources, the family of Tan Chuan includes 4 members only. The photos of his family are also published online. You can find the Tan Chuan Jin Children and wife’s photo attached to this post.

Why did Tan Chuan Jin resign?

Not only Tan Chuan Jin, but another member of parliament Cheng Li Hui has also resigned from her post. The reason cited in the letter of resignation by Jin is that he made use of unparliamentary language in the session. The video of this has also gone viral on reddit and after that, he apologized to the public.

As per sources, the other reason is that the two have resigned for involving in an inappropriate relationship and continued it despite giving repeated warnings. Due to their affair, people are searching for Is Tan Chuan Jin Married.

Wrapping up this post here, two different reasons are coming out for the reason of resign by the speaker of the Singapore parliament. Tan Chaun’s wife’s name and other details are kept under wraps. You can visit this link to learn details on Tan Chuan Jin.

Singapore Speaker Tan Chuan Jin and MP Chen Lee Hui have resigned from Parliament after admitting their love affair. The country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced this information at a press conference organized in the capital city of Singapore on Monday. pic.twitter.com/XpEYKqk7Eb — Tun Min Naing (ထွန်းမင်းနိုင်) (@Mohamme87374540) July 17, 2023

Tan Chuan Jin Wife Photo: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who is Tan Chuan Jin?

Ans. Tan Chuan Jin is the former speaker of the Singapore parliament who has recently resigned.

Q2. Why is the age of Tan?

Ans. Tan Chuan is 54 years old.

