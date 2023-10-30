{No Blur} Tanya Bird Photo: Check Complete Information On Byrd Head Picture, Murder Case

We deliver Tanya Bird Photo and her Murder case details, Picture, no-blur Head, and more information in this article.

Do you remember Tanya Bird’s murder case? The incident happened many years ago. But recently, the no-blur photos have circulated in social media. Also, people from the United States and other countries are remembering the case and sharing their comments on the internet. Read Tanya Bird Photo article to get detailed information about the case and more.

Tanya Bird Photo

Tanya Byrd was murdered in February 2013 by Bahsid McLean, her son. Tanya was knifed to death, and the late Bahsid dissected the lady’s body into many pieces.

He disposed of the body parts with the help of his friend. The used garbage bag to dispose of the pieces. The bags are disposed of in many places. The man and his dog found the bag pieces, and Tanya’s murder came to light.

The murder incident happened decades ago, but the Tanya Bird Murder case and photos have been circulated on social media recently. Continue reading the article to know more details about the case, why the son murdered his mother, and more.

Who is Bahsid McLean?

Bahsid McLean is Tanya Byrd’s son, and he was the victim of his mother’s murder. Tanya Byrd was 52 years old. Bahsid McLean, the murderer, is holding his killed mother’s head. As per sources, he was holding his mother’s cut head like a trophy and posted it on online platform. The suspect monster seems almost happy after the gruesome death and disintegration of Tanya Byrd.

Tanya Bird Head

Bahsid McLean brutally murdered his mother, Tanya Byrd. He dissected the body into many pieces with the help of his friend. The body parts were dumped into garbage bags and deserted in four South Bronx places.

Bahsid cruelly killed Tanya Byrd and cut her head and other body parts. He posed happily with his mother’s cut head. The terrible pictures were shared without blur online, like Reddit, Twitter, and other social media platforms. Most of the people forgot the incident. But the recent photo share increased curiosity among the people. So, the no-blur head of Tanya Byrd Picture became viral, and everyone started surfing to know about the case details.

How did Bahsid kill Tanya Byrd?

The alleged killer, Bahsid McLean, used a Black and Decker two-foot jigsaw to slice up the body. The picture of the horrible outcomes was exposed by police on McLean’s cell phone.

The young man McLean was arrested after a dog-walker snooped his mother’s leg. He found protruding from a stack of garbage near the building where she was slaughtered. Police identified and confirmed the dead body as Tanya Byrd. They investigated the case and found the suspect as her son. They collected all the evidence of Tanya Bird Photo from his phone. Get more details in the below section.

McLean was arrested and remains jailed after a court appearance on Thursday. His family members said the disturbed suspect had an antiquity of violence.

Conclusion

Tanya Byrd, 52 years mom, was brutally killed by his 23-year-old son McLean. The incident happened a few years ago, but recently, the no-blur photo of Tanya Byrd’s cut head photo was shared on the internet. Click the link to learn more about Tanya Byrd’s death case details.

