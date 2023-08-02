Terrance Bethel Bahamas Photo: Check If These Pictures Available Online, Also Find Information On Faron Newbold!

Terrance Bethel Bahamas Photo will reveal a shocking incident of an extra-marital affair and what happens when it is revealed.

Are you aware of the Bahamas’ recent murder mystery? Who are they- Lindsay Shiver, Terrance Bethel, Faron Newbold Jr? Who was Robert Shiver? People of the United States are looking for more information in the Bethel case. What made social media perfect for happily living couples involved in a crime? Let us discuss it in Terrance Bethel Bahamas Photo for detailed information.

What is the recent news?

A surprising love-murder mystery shook people in the United States where a married woman tried to kill her husband with the help of her lover and one another. It all unfolded when Police found a shocking WhatsApp conversation revealing the murder plot on the suspect’s phone. Police were investigating at Grabber’s Bar and Grill when they learned the trio planned to carry out this horrible incident on July 16, 2023.

Police took no time to take Lindsay Shiver, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold into custody. According to the Bahamas Court News report on July 31, none of the three suspects had to enter a confession at their court appearance. Also, they denied the request for emergency bail. In October, they’ll show up in court once more.

Who is Robert Shiver?

Robert Shiver was a former collegiate football player and is working as an executive in an insurance company. In a fitness class, he met Lindsay, a former Miss Houston County (Alabama), and married for ten years. However, Robert found Lindsay, the mother of three, cheating on him. Therefore, Robert filed a divorce in April, and the two were now fighting for the custody of their kid.

Terrance Bethel Pictures:

According to Bahama Court News, Lindsay Shiver, 36, and her lover, Terrance Bethel, 28, with the help of Faron Newbold Jr., 29, plot to kill Robert, who was not living with her after knowing his wife cheating on him.

After learning about this murder plot, everyone looks for pictures of the family and Terrance Bethel. However, there are no photos of Bethel and Newbold available publicly.

Social media:

Conclusion:

People are searching for Terrance Bethel Bahamas Photo. But from the social media posts, we could only find pictures of the couple and we can say their life was perfect. They both appreciate and celebrate each other presence in their life. However, the reality is far away. You can check the family photo of Robert Shiver here.

