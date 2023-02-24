The world of cannabis has taken quite a ride. It’s been so long since we were first introduced to it, that most people have no idea how expansive the world is. The word cannabis is often used to describe things related to this plant, but what about THCjd? It is a cannabinoid that’s only found in the Indian Hemp plant and has not been detected anywhere else in nature.

What is THCjd?

One of the most recent cannabinoid discoveries is THCjd, which will be made in 2020. Sadly, little is known about THCjd because of the research hurdles noted above. We do know that it is a naturally occurring substance that is present in hemp. It is still regarded as a “minor” cannabinoid even though it is allegedly 19 times more potent than THC.

This indicates that these substances are far less abundant in the cannabis plant than key cannabinoids like THC and CBD. Nonetheless, THCjd may proudly claim to be the most psychoactive substance to have ever been found in the cannabis plant.

Effects of THCjd (and Side Effects)

Before we go into the details on it and its effects, we should start with the science behind this new cannabinoid. The THCjd is considered to be a newer compound, as it only recently became detectable in hemp plants. This is a major discovery because it could lead to other uses for this substance, like the development of new medicine or even treatments of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

THC, on the other hand, is a compound that was first discovered in 1970. It is a cannabinoid that is found in all cannabis plants. Interestingly, It appears to be psychoactive and non-psychoactive simultaneously.

According to anecdotal reports, It causes a potent body high/couch-lock effect comparable to that of cannabis indica strains, along with emotions of joy and pleasure. According to reports, the high lasts longer than typical THC highs. Similar effects to THC, such as euphoria, lightheartedness, tranquility, and relaxation, are probably shared by THCjd. On the other hand, it could have some of the same negative side effects, such anxiety, paranoia, drowsiness, and lethargy.

Important points to remember “THCjd”

It is an amazing, mysterious substance. It could change the world around us and make us as a species even better than we are today. However, much more research is necessary before THCjd can be explored to its fullest potential. It may be legal in some countries but still illegal in others such as the USA. Until then, if you find yourself in a country that legalized THCjd, you may want to try it out and see what happens.

How can you find THCjd?

If you live in a country that allows cannabis to be used medicinally, it’s likely you will come across THCjd in a few forms. They include: extractions and concentrates, edibles and extracts, milled flour and even raw cannabis. You may find THCjd in vape pens or vapes made specifically for vaping cannabis. For now, it is most common to find THCjd in the form of very high quality edibles or concentrates.

What’s Next for THCjd?

In the future, it is expected that this mysterious cannabinoid will be used in medicine, but only time will tell. As with many things in the cannabis world, we can only hope that THCjd will be free to be used by all who desire it. It may not happen for years or even decades but at some point, science and nature will collide and make a powerful force. Until then, we can only guess at what the future holds.

THCjd’s legal standing

While THCjd may be legal in some places, it is not legal in the US. It’s considered an entirely new cannabinoid and therefore, illegal. And even if it was legal, CBD is still considered a more medically useful substance. Although there are certain countries where THCjd is legal to use medicinally, it’s completely banned for recreational use and could land you in jail. When purchasing any THCjd products, you will want to make sure it’s legal in the area where you live.

Where can you find THCjd?

If you live in a country where cannabis is legally available, you may be able to find THCjd products. However, it is still considered a rather new cannabinoid and so is not found as commonly as other cannabinoids. Check with your local dispensary or cannabis shop to see if they carry THCjd products. It’s important to make sure the THCjd you purchase is legal in your area or you could get in trouble with the law.