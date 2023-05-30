The Best 3 ICO Converters

Do you know what the ICO format is? It is the picture format for icons on the Window operating system. In other words, it is the go-to format for projects that the client to build an icon image. However, you do not need to create an icon from square one. We suggest using resources such as online converter ICO to convert the images.

Pixillion Image Converter

Let’s begin the list of ICO converters with Pixillion Image Converter. The tool is fantastic and reliable. Moreover, you can also use it to convert multiple images. The bulk option will save time. Here are a few reasons to use Pixillion Image Converter as an ICO converter

The Advantages

Pixillion Image Converter will read all vectors. It will process raw images quickly. As a result, you can use the image frequently in your professional and personal life.

The tool has an estimated 50 types to choose from. It will convert the images into 20 most-used formats.

The conversions are very fast. In addition, the user can customize the output settings.

Pixillion offers advanced editing options, such as removing transparent backgrounds, alongside being the most used online converter ICO.

Lastly, the tool also has basic editing options. For example, the user can resize and rotate images. They can watermark it too.

The letdowns

Unfortunately, the fundamental editing options are very limited.

How to use Pixillion Image Converter?

Download the Pixillion Image Converter here . The download will take a few minutes. Install Pixillion Image Converter.

Drag the PNG images to the software to begin the ICO converter You can preview the files by clicking on the thumbnail.

Customize the images by clicking on Effects. You can flip, rotate, and resize the picture.

Choose ICO as the output format. Browse the Encoder settings.

Click Convert to retrieve the ICO file.

GIMP

The next ICO converter is GIMP. The ICO converter uses an open-source algorithm. The tool is reserved for professional editors who specialize in detail image manipulation. GIMP is similar to other expert ICO converters in the market. GIMP has more than 40 formats, one of which is ICO. Furthermore, the ICO converter carries a high reputation among the customers. Here are a few reasons to use GIMP

Advantages

GIMP combines basic and professional editing features that improve image quality. You can also build layers.

GIMP is free and does not need payment for upgrades or plugins.

In addition, the GIMP community is very helpful for editing device

Cons

Unfortunately, the GIMP user interface requires practice.

The ICO converter does not have a batch feature.

How to use GIMP?

Download and install GIMP.

Drag and drop the PNG image onto the interface

Go to File. Select Export As.

Expand the Select File Type list. Choose ICO format. Click Export.

Adjust the output settings. The convert ICO option is clicking Export.

Onlineconvertfree

When looking for an online converter ICO enthusiasts have different options. However, the convert ICO online search stops at Onlineconvertfree.com. The tool is available in over 15 languages and welcomes thousands of international users daily.

Pros

The tool is completely free to use. You can use it endlessly as an ICO converter.

Onlineconvertfree is easy to use. No complicated steps are involved.

Onlineconvertfree is a very fast converter . As a result, it will not delay the projects. Onlineconvertfree does not provide corrupted conversions.

How to use Onlineconvertfree?

onlineconvertfree.com Visit

Upload the Image after Clicking on Choose File

From the To sub menu, search for ICO format.

Click on Convert

The converted image is automatically saved to your computer.

The Bottom Line

ICO converters are intended to make your lives a lot easier. Furthermore, the options above do not cost a cent but offer sufficient results. When you wish to convert ICO, you can use Onlineconvertfree, a professional tool that utilizes the least amount of time. Happy converting!