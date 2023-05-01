The Perfect 15 Minute Full-Body Warm Up

A proper warm-up routine is an essential part of any workout, as it prepares your body for the physical demands of exercise and helps to prevent injury. In this blog post, we’ll go over a 15-minute full-body warm-up routine that you can use before any workout.

Before we dive into the warm-up routine itself, let’s talk about why warming up is so important. When you start to exercise, your body undergoes several changes in order to meet the increased demand for energy. Your heart rate increases, your blood vessels dilate, and your muscles start to contract more forcefully. A proper warm-up before your exercise routine can help to ease these changes and make the transition to exercise smoother.

The benefits of warming up before a workout include

Improved performance: A good warm-up routine can help to increase your range of motion, improve your coordination, and enhance your muscle strength and power, which can all contribute to better performance during your workout.

Reduced risk of injury: By gradually increasing the intensity of your workout, you can help to reduce the risk of injury to your muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Increased mental focus: A warm-up can also help to prepare you mentally for your workout, allowing you to focus your mind and get in the right mindset for exercise.

The perfect 15 minute warm up routine

Now that we’ve established why warming up is so important, let’s get into the warm-up routine itself. This 15-minute full-body warm-up routine is designed to get your heart rate up, improve your mobility, and activate your muscles so that you’re ready for any type of exercise.

Cardiovascular warm-up (5 minutes)

The first part of the warm-up routine is a cardiovascular warm-up. This can be any type of activity that gets your heart rate up and your blood flowing. Good options include jogging in place, jumping jacks, or jumping rope. Aim to do this for 5 minutes, gradually increasing the intensity as you go.

Jumping jacks: Start with your feet together and arms by your sides. Jump up and spread your feet wider than hip-width apart while simultaneously raising your arms above your head. Jump back to the starting position and repeat for 30-60 seconds.

Jogging in place: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and jog in place, lifting your knees up towards your chest. You can vary the intensity by changing the pace or adding in high knees or butt kicks.

High knees: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and lift one knee up towards your chest, while hopping on the other foot. Switch legs an

continue to alternate for 30-60 seconds.

Jump rope: Use a jump rope to jump continuously for 30-60 seconds. If you don’t have a jump rope, you can mimic the motion by jumping in place and swinging your arms as if you were holding a rope.

Burpees: Start in a standing position and jump down into a plank position. Perform a push-up, then jump back up to a standing position. Repeat for 30-60 seconds.

Dynamic stretching (5 minutes)

The next part of the warm-up routine is dynamic stretching. This involves stretching your muscles in motion, rather than holding static stretches. This can also be used as a cooldown to help prevent DOM’s .Good options include walking lunges, leg swings, and arm circles. Aim to do each exercise for 10-15 reps, gradually increasing the range of motion as you go.

Walking lunges: Take a big step forward with your right foot, lowering your left knee towards the ground. Push off your right foot and bring your left foot forward to take another big step. Repeat for 10-15 steps, alternating legs.

Leg swings: Stand next to a wall or sturdy object for support. Swing your right leg forward and backward, then side to side, while keeping your torso stable. Repeat for 10-15 swings, then switch legs.

Arm circles: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides. Make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles. Repeat for 10-15 reps, then reverse the direction of the circles.

Inchworms: Start in a standing position and hinge forward at the hips, placing your hands on the ground in front of you. Walk your hands out into a plank position, perform a push-up if desired, then walk your hands back towards your feet and stand up. Repeat for 10-15 reps.

Hip openers: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and place your hands on your hips. Take a big step forward with your right foot and lower into a lunge position. Bring your left elbow to the inside of your right knee and hold for a few seconds, then return to standing and repeat on the other side. Repeat for 10-15 reps, alternating legs.

Muscle activation (5 minutes)

The final part of the warm-up routine is muscle activation. This involves doing exercises that target specific muscle groups and activate them before your workout. Good options include bodyweight squats, push-ups, and glute bridges. Aim to do each exercise for 10-15 reps, focusing on good form and activation of the target muscles.

Glute bridges: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Squeeze your glutes and lift your hips up towards the ceiling, keeping your shoulders and feet on the ground. Lower back down and repeat for 10-15 reps.

Clamshells: Lie on your side with your knees bent and feet together. Keeping your feet touching, lift your top knee up towards the ceiling, then lower back down. Repeat for 10-15 reps on each side.

Shoulder rotations: Stand with your arms out to the sides, parallel to the ground. Rotate your arms in small circles, gradually increasing the size of the circles. Repeat for 10-15 reps, then reverse the direction of the circles. You can do this exercise with some light. For example, dumbbells or kettlebells for shoulders warm up.

Bird dogs: Start on your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Extend your right arm forward and left leg backward, keeping your back flat and hips level. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Alternate for 10-15 reps.

Plank taps: Start in a plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then return to the starting position and tap your left hand to your right shoulder. Alternate for 10-15 reps.

By the end of this 15-minute full-body warm-up routine, you should be feeling warmed up and ready to tackle any type of workout. Remember to always start with a proper warm-up before any exercise, and gradually increase the intensity of your workout as your body becomes more warmed up and prepared for the demands of exercise.

Summary

In conclusion, a proper warm-up routine is an essential part of any workout. By incorporating a 15-minute full-body warm-up routine into your exercise regimen, you can help to improve your performance, reduce the risk of injury, and prepare your mind and body for the demands of exercise.