Thermostat Is Not Turning On: What to Do?

Thermostats, whether they are on-programmable or smart, are the crucial component for any home with a heating, or AC system. They allow you to quickly access necessary tools for a comfortable home life according to Alpha Mechanical. So when the thermostat is not turning on and the display won’t show anything, despite there still being power, that could be quite problematic. Because of this, identifying what the possible issues could be is of great importance, as it means you’ll address them quickly and efficiently.

So let’s reveal each issue that could be causing such disruption on your thermostat. This will not be all, though, as we’ll look at how these issues can be solved!

The problem faced

Before getting into the causes and their solutions, it’s important to know what a faulty thermostat looks like. While the thermostat not turning on is the general issue, it appears in several ways such as the following:

A blank-screened Wi-Fi thermostat

A blank device whose fan still operates

The thermostat experiencing location problems

A thermostat that becomes blank and then turns back on

Possible issues and their counters

The number of issues that thermostats are susceptible to is rather large. However, you have to know all these as well as how they’re addressed to best fix a thermostat that is not turning on. Some of the main issues of this kind are as follows:

A switched off device

An unresponsive thermostat can be caused by something simple, such as forgetting to turn it on, or mistakenly turning it off. This is the easiest issue to fix, as one simply has to turn it on.

Dead batteries

Despite often having a lifespan of a few years, thermostat batteries will eventually die. As such replacement is a natural fit, making this another thing you could do. That said, if this isn’t the main issue, any of the others could be, some of them requiring professional help.

The circuit breaker has problems

Thermostats using the same breaker as other appliances or anything tend to experience this issue. If the other thing using the breaker utilizes a great deal of power to function, what will come as a result is a tripped circuit, which will be shutting it off. Solving it requires you to be certain that not a single breaker needs to be reset.

Unclean air filters

Air filters that have not been changed as they should usually lead to the safety airflow switch of the indoor unit being triggered. An air conditioning filter that’s clogged up will ultimately be shut down.

Fixing this issue requires consistent examination of the filters to gauge cleanliness, and therefore the need for replacement. Also, regular filter replacement is a good practice, often between one and three months. If further examination is needed, professional aid is in order.

Triggered safety switches

Assuming that AC system type has been taken into account, safety features known as switches may be present, and they activate when problems are detected. These potential causes include:

A clogged drain line

Temperatures that are too high

A misaligned or damaged drain pan

A malfunctions switch

An evaporator coil that’s either frozen or dirty

A poorly installed float switch

Solving this requires one to move to an alternate setting. Blank screen resets may also be necessary for your thermostat. A continually triggered switch may require you to get professionals to take a look.

Unclean wiring

Every thermostat type including the wireless ones has some sort of wiring, and when dust accumulates on them, the device won’t turn on. Fixing this requires that the thermostat be opened, and whatever dust is brushed away softly. It’s also wise to take this opportunity to ensure that all loose wiring is tightened.

Other wiring problems

Some wire-based problems aren’t limited to just dust accumulation, and are in fact, beyond the expertise of the average owner. This especially applies to wireless thermostats, which still have wiring that only professionals can handle should things go wrong.

Blown fuses

If any of the above issues aren’t the cause of the thermostat’s malfunction, chances are that the culprit is a blown fuse. Multimeters which check for voltage and can actually be purchased for less than $10, are what’s used to gauge whether or not this winds up being true, and if it is, solving this would demand a new fuse to be purchased.

Incompatible components

A system formed by replacement AC parts, for example, could be that the device won’t work because it’s incompatible with the replacements. Fixing this can only be done by qualified professionals, so make sure to call them should the issue persist.

Unsalvageable thermostats

So, you’ve gotten to this point and have gone through a few solid causes and solutions. However, the thermostat may be simply beyond repair as it can only last for a limited time, usually around ten years. If a replacement is needed, make sure to seek a quality one out from the right place.

Where to find the help

The thermostat industry had a market size of billions and it continues growing. Actually, the niche was valued at $5 billion in 2022, and it is experiencing an increase in its market value, expanding demand and development in the thermostat sector. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% shows that the market is expected to grow at an average rate.

The professionals and services are also increasing. While some of the above issues and fixes can certainly be done in a diy manner, nearly all will need some assistance from professionals with high-level expertise. So, who do you go to? Well, consider an established, reputable dealer that will help with all things HVAC, and can help with everything listed professionally and helpfully.

Final thoughts

The thermostat industry is worth billions and is growing as you can see. This means that the kind of help you’ll need when your thermostat is not turning on, will only become more available, so discerning which help is good and bad will only become more difficult. Fortunately, not every issue that plagues your thermostat will need the assistance of professionals.

Many of the issues require rather simple fixes that you can do at your convenience. In any case, it’s always better to know what is going on to narrow things down and reach the right conclusion, which leads to an efficient solution.