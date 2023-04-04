Finding out you are pregnant is one of the most exciting things that can happen (and yes that’s the plural ‘you’, mums-to-be and partners included!) But it also comes with its inevitable stresses and worries.

Having a baby signals huge changes in your life, especially if it is your first. It throws up a whole whirl of things to think about, from work to money to where you live and plenty more besides.

And then there is the health side of things. For new mums, carrying a baby means your body going through a lot of changes. It’s not all glowing with the radiance of new life, by any means. And then there is the baby. It’s only natural for every parent to worry about their unborn child. And that inevitably spills over into questions about what it is and isn’t safe to do during pregnancy.

Unfortunately for anxious parents, this often gets clouded in myth and misinformation. Travel is a classic example, with stories regularly cropping up about expectant mothers cancelling flights and holidays in the belief it would put them and their baby at risk.

The truth is, there is nothing inherently dangerous about travelling while pregnant – but with the caveat that the ultimate decision must be made based on your personal circumstances and plans.

Whether you have found out you are pregnant and are wondering about a pre-planned trip you have booked, or you are thinking about arranging a holiday now you are pregnant, the best advice is, if you have any concerns, speak to your doctor.

But to help set your mind at ease, here are three common myths about travel and pregnancy that should be dispelled.

Flying puts unborn babies at risk

This is not supported by medical evidence and is not the advice given by health providers. Generally speaking, as long as you don’t have any complications with your pregnancy, travelling by air is deemed perfectly safe for both you and your baby.

What health specialists do advise is that, as a pregnancy goes on, the risk of going into early labour increases and can be triggered by all sorts of things. For this reason, pregnant women are advised not to fly after 37 weeks, or 32 if they are carrying twins. Some airlines will also ask for a letter from your doctor from 28 weeks onwards to confirm your due date and that, in their opinion, there is no risk of complications from flying.

One circumstance where you should definitely seek your doctor’s advice before flying is if you have high blood pressure. This is common in pregnancy, and it increases the risk of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) due to the changes in air pressure when you fly. The risks on short haul flights remain very low, but it’s worth getting advice from your doctor all the same. If your trip involves a flight over four hours, you should take precautions such as wearing compression socks and getting up to stretch your legs every 30 minutes or so.

You can’t get travel insurance if you are pregnant

This is not true and is based on the misconception that insurers treat pregnancy as a medical condition. It’s actually wrong on two counts – primarily because insurers do not treat pregnancy as a medical condition, and secondly because having a medical condition doesn’t bar you from getting travel insurance anyway.

What matters here is whether you have any medical complications associated with your pregnancy. If not, then great – you are free to buy travel insurance in the normal way, you don’t have to declare the fact that you are pregnant, and you will be fully covered for any medical emergencies as per the terms of the policy.

If you do have any medical issues arising from your pregnancy – including high blood pressure – then these should be declared to the insurer. Some may decline to sell you a policy. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get cover elsewhere. If you look for travel insurance with pre-existing medical conditions included, usually offered by specialist providers, you will get a policy that covers the costs of any medical treatment relating to that condition while you are away.

Travel vaccinations are not safe for pregnant women

This is an issue that puts many pregnant women travelling to parts of the world where vaccinations are recommended. While this is a myth that is at least half based on truth, it is important to know the full facts so you can make an informed decision about you and your baby.

The truth is that some vaccinations are not recommended for pregnant women. These are generally vaccinations that use live bacteria or viruses to stimulate the body to build up an immune response. Because an unborn baby’s immune system is very underdeveloped, however, even very small doses of such live vaccines can prove harmful.

The most common live vaccine used for travel purposes is yellow fever, which is recommended for travelling to parts of sub-Saharan Africa, South America and Central America. MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) shots are another live vaccine given to people travelling to high risk areas, but you won’t need this if you had your MMR jabs as a child.

Most other travel vaccinations are what are known as non-live or inactivated vaccines, which means they don’t contain any ‘live’ pathogens capable of replicating in your body. They are mainly designed to trigger an antibody immune response rather than a stronger, longer lasting cellular immune response, which is enough to provide robust protection against most diseases. They are also widely regarded as safe for unborn babies and pregnant women, although specific advice is given on a vaccine-by-vaccine basis.

You should also bear in mind that certain anti-malarial drugs are not recommended for use during pregnancy, although the fact that there are at least 10 anti-malarial medicines considered safe during pregnancy means this is not such an issue. As always, ask your doctor for specific advice.