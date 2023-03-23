4 Best Time Tracking Apps to Manage Your Time on Mac 

Time is an invaluable resource, and managing it effectively is key to being productive and successful. That’s why a time tracking app is a game-changer for anyone who wants to optimize their workflow and achieve more in less time.

For Mac users, there are many time tracking apps available to help them manage time and improve workflow. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right one?

Look no further! We’ve done the research and picked out the best 6 time tracking apps to help you or your team become more organized and productive! Read this comprehensive time tracker overview and discover the best app to streamline your work!

1. Flip Clocker

Time Tracker Overview

Flip Clocker is a free clock screensaver application available for mac users. It is not a time tracking tool in the traditional sense, as it does not offer detailed reports or analytic features. But it is still a simple and lightweight tool to help you manage time fast and stay on schedule.

You can set it as a desktop clock wallpaper on your mac to check time in an easy-to-read format. It offers three unique clock styles to fit your needs, including the number clock, flip clock, and vintage analog clock. If you make your home screen a flip clock, you will see time is displayed with flipping animations. There are a lot of features ready for you to customize your clock appearance, such as Presets, Font, Text, Background, Sound, Landscape mode, and 12/24-hour time formats.

This app helps you keep track of time by reminding you of the passage of time. You can easily see your current time from any angle of the room at any time, which avoids you having to switch between devices frequently. Meanwhile, It also provides countdown and timing tools with users to help them set a timer for a specific activity. That feature helps users to check if they can complete a job within a specified time frame.

This clock app is available for web browsers too. The online version has some additional features, such as time zone conversion and world time tracking. All these features are helpful for freelancers and remote workers.

How to Get Started with Flip Clocker

Step 1: Download Flip Clocker

Head over to the Mac Store and search for “Simple Flip Clock – FlipClocker” to access the download page for the app. Make sure that your macOS is version 11.0 or later before downloading. You’ll be able to get the app ready on your computer in just a few seconds.

Step 2: Set the App as Clock Screensaver

Once you have downloaded the app, follow the instructions provided to install it on your computer. Double-click on the app’s icon to launch it, then click on the “Full Screen” button on the interface to set Flip Clocker as your Mac’s screensaver.

Step 3: Customize Your Time Display

If not satisfied with the clock’s default appearance, you can make some changes by using its built-in customization features. This tool allows you to change the text color, font, and the background image. You can also choose an analog clock to show time instead of a number clock. Additionally, the app supports adding a sound or white noise while displaying time.

Step 4: Set a Countdown Timer if Necessary

If you need to set a countdown timer for any reason, Flip Clocker has got you covered. The app provides a countdown timer feature that allows you to set a specific time duration and receive notifications when the time runs out. This feature enables you to track whether you can complete a certain job within a specified time.

2. Toggl Track

Time Tracker Overview

Toggl Track is a popular time tracking software for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. It allows users to track their time spent on tasks and projects on a simple and intuitive interface. With Toggl Track, you can track your time using a timer, enter time manually, or import time from other sources.

One of the best features of Toggl Track is its flexibility. It has integrated over 100 tools and apps, making it easy for you to track time on different tasks on one platform. And its detailed report and analytics can help you understand how you’re spending your time and identify areas for improvement.

How to Get Started with Toggl Track

Step 1: Sign up for Toggl Track

To get started with Toggl Track, you’ll need to sign up for an account. You can do this on the Toggl Track website or by downloading the Toggl Track app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Set up Your Projects and Tasks

After registration, you can start setting up your projects and tasks. Projects are the overarching categories that your tasks fall under. There are also options for you to add a client, select the desired template, and make your project private or public.

Step 3: Start tracking your time

When you are ready to track your time. click on the “Start Time Entry” button next to the task you’re working on. Toggl Track will start a timer, and you can stop it when you’re finished working on that task.

Step 4: Analyze your time

To evaluate how you are spending your time, you can browse the report and analytics generated by Toggl Track. With the repost, you can optimize your schedule for the upcoming tasks and projects.

3. TopTracker

Time Tracker Overview

TopTracker is a cloud-based time tracking software for freelancers, remote workers, and small businesses. It provides users with various tools and features to help them monitor work hours and track project performance easily. It has a simple and easy-to-use interface where users can customize the workspace to meet their specific needs.

This time tracking software supports time tracking service via a web browser or a desktop application. Whether you want to use it online without installation, or on your computer for security, you can get the right version from its official website.

How to Get Started with TopTracker

Step 1: Create an account

You need to create a personal account if this is the first time you enjoy Toptracker. If you are a freelancer, click the “Get Started as a Freelancer” button and you will be directed to the registration page. Follow the instructions to finish the registration.

Step 2: Start New Project

Once signing up for Toptracker successfully, you will enter your dashboard. Click the “new project” button to create a new project. Input the name of your project and go to the next step.

Step 3: Invite Team Members

Now you can invite the other members to join your project by inputting their emails. You can also set the invitee’s as a supervisor or worker.

Step 4: Check the Report

Once you have worked for a while, you can click on Reports to go to the Reports panel to see how much time you have invested in the project.

4. TimeCamp

Time Tracker Overview

TimeCamp is a productive time tracker that enables individuals and teams to measure time spent on their tasks and projects. It was developed by a Polish software company in 2009 and has since gained immense popularity due to its user-friendly interface, robust features, and affordability.

It has many useful features to help you track your time, including automatic time tracking, reporting, productivity tracking, and timesheet approvals. It also integrates with so many cool tools, such as Trello, Google Calendar, iCal, and Monday. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features make it easy for you to add, adjust and delete time entries in an easy and readable way.

How to Get Started with TimeCamp

Step 1: Sign up for TimeCamp

Go to the TimeCamp website and click on the “Sign up” button. You can choose to sign up with your Google or Microsoft account, or create a new account using your email address.

Step 2: Set Up Your Workspace

The next step is to set up your workspace. A workspace is where you can manage all your projects, tasks, and time entries. Click on the “New workspace” button to create a new workspace or select an existing one.

Step 3: Add Your Projects and Tasks

Click on the “New project” button to create a new project or select an existing one. Then, click on the “New task” button to add tasks to your project. Projects are the main categories of work you are doing, while tasks are the specific activities that make up a project.

Step 4: Track Your Time

You can start tracking time spent on the projects and tasks created in the last step. Click on the “Timer” button next to the task you are working on, and the timer will start running. You can also manually enter your time entries by clicking on the “Add time entry” button.

Step 5: Review Your Time Reports

Click on the “Reports” tab if you want to check how much time you spent on a specific project or a task. TimeCamp offers various reports, including timesheets, project summary, and invoicing reports.

Why Did We Pick These 5 Time Tracker App?

We chose these five time tracking apps based on their popularity, features, functionality, and user reviews. They have proven to be reliable and efficient in tracking time on Mac devices, with features suitable for different users’ needs.

Why should you use a time tracking app?

Using a time tracking app such as Flip Clocker can help you manage your time better, increase productivity, and achieve business success. Time tracking apps can help monitor time spent on tasks, prioritize work, and stay focused on goals. They also provide useful reports that give insights into how you spend time, which can help optimize workflow and identify areas for improvement.